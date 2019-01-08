D-Link Introduces New Exo Router Series with McAfee Protection

DIR-3060 AC3000 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router

DIR-2660 AC2600 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router

DIR-1960 AC1900 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router

DIR-1760 AC1750 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router

DIR-1360 AC1300 Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Router

Exo Extenders:

DRA-2060 AC2000 Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Extender

DRA-1360 AC1300 Mesh-Enabled Wi-Fi Extender

Exo routers and extenders feature D-Link's proprietary Wi-Fi Mesh technology, which allows users to mix-and-match compatible routers and extenders to create their network and expand their coverage according to their home networking needs. Wi-Fi Mesh creates one network throughout users' entire home, so as they move around, they're automatically connected to the strongest signal. Auto Channeling allows mesh nodes to automatically select the channel with least interference, and Auto Optimization ensures that mesh nodes automatically find the shortest, fastest path to the mesh router. With the Auto Healing feature, Wi-Fi Mesh automatically establishes an alternative path to the mesh router when a mesh node malfunctions. Wi-Fi Mesh also features easy network setup with Automatic Wireless AP Configuration, as network settings are replicated on additional units once the first has been configured. You can also see your mesh network's weak spots clearly in real time with the Dynamic Network Assistant.

"We believe the Exo Series will effectively future-proof the home network with its powerful, intelligent technologies and capabilities," said D-Link Corporation President Steve Lin. "With Wi-Fi Mesh and McAfee protection, we are truly bringing the best quality network experience to consumers."

D-Link Exo Routers are equipped with McAfee protection for every device connected to the home network. The McAfee Secure Home Platform automatically protects all devices connected to the network, and emerging threats are identified and blocked thanks to McAfee's Global Threat Intelligence. Advanced parental controls help ensure the safety of kids so that parents can rest easy. McAfee LiveSafe provides on-the-go protection when users are away from home. One simple app lets you monitor and control your devices so that your family stays connected and protected. Best of all, voice integration with Amazon Alexa allows for effortless, hands-free network security management.

"D-Link and McAfee share a common vision of keeping consumers protected in the face of a growing number of online threats," said Shailaja Shankar, general manager, mobile and ISP business units, McAfee. "Our extended partnership with D-Link helps give consumers confidence to enjoy the benefits of a connected home in a time of digital uncertainty."

Exo Routers' Additional Features

Integration with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Powerful 880 MHz dual-core processor

Handles intensive network activity so users can enjoy buffer-free video streaming, lag-free gaming and lightning-fast surfing

Speedtest® by Ookla®

Built-in function for testing the speed of internet connection

Auto Update

Automatically downloads and installs firmware updates to ensure the best protection and latest features



Configuration is backed up before each update to create a restore point in case the update process fails or is interrupted

Availability

The D-Link Exo Series Routers and Extenders will be available for purchase from D-Link distributors and resellers in Q1 of 2019.

