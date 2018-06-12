D-Link Introduces Superior Reliability with New Industrial Ethernet Switches

The DIS-200G Series Layer 2 Gigabit Industrial Smart Managed Ethernet Switches integrate advanced management and security functions to provide a complete solution. Models are available with and without Power over Ethernet support. Each switch offers ten 10/100/1000BASE-T ports and two 100/1000 SFP ports. The switches support Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS), which provides a redundant network for faster recovery. Built-in 6 kV surge protection provides even more network reliability by protecting the device from sudden electrical surges. In addition to DIN rail and wall mounting options, the DIS-200G Series Switches can also be installed into a standard 19" rack.

The compact DIS-100G Series Unmanaged Ethernet Switches include the DIS-100G-5W, DIS-100G-5SW, and DIS-100G-5PSW. The DIS-100G interfaces are equipped with 10/100/1000BASE-T ports, SFP port, and PoE to provide a wide selection of port densities and bandwidths. Installation options are flexible, as the switches can be mounted on a DIN rail or on a wall. Plug-and-Play without setup and easy installation lower operation expenses.

"We have relied on D-Link managed switches in controlled environments for a number of years," said Taylor Jones, Chief Technology Officer, Elauwit Networks. "The addition of hardened switches into their portfolio allows us to branch out into new outdoor and industrial applications, and gives us an edge up on the competition." Elauwit Networks is a leader in the multifamily housing space. Elauwit installs and operates privately owned telecom networks in high-rise towers, mid-rise buildings, garden apartments, townhomes, cottage communities, hotels and medical facilities.

DIS-200G Smart Managed switches feature a variety of easy deployment and flexible management options. In addition to the Smart Web GUI, the Auto Surveillance mode 2.0 provides a 3 step setup, dashboard, and health diagnostic for easy troubleshooting. Support for the D-Link Network Assistant (DNA) further simplifies installation and maintenance of multiple DIS-200G switches. For professional users, the industry-standard command line interface (CLI) offers a comprehensive management interface to accommodate a variety of complex industrial applications.

Availability

The DIS-100G Series Switches and DIS-200G Series Switches will be available in late June 2018 through D-Link's vast network of channel partners, including value-added resellers (VARs), distributors and online retailers. For more information, visit dlink.com.

About D-Link

