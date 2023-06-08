D-Link is Taiwan's First Networking Brand to Acquire the ETSI EN 303 645 Certification

News provided by

D-Link Corporation

08 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

TAIPEI, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation announced today that its AQUILA PRO AI M30 AX3000 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router has acquired the ETSI EN 303 645  cybersecurity certification in May with the assistance of Auray Technology, making D-Link the first networking brand in Taiwan to obtain this certificate issued by the Nemko Group.

ETSI EN 303 645 is the European standard for cybersecurity requirements in IoT devices. It focuses on ensuring the privacy, integrity, and overall security of IoT devices, protecting them against potential vulnerabilities and threats.

"We are thrilled to be the first networking brand in Taiwan to acquire the ETSI EN 303 645 product certification for the AQUILA PRO AI M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router," said Victor Kuo, chairman of D-Link Corporation. "This achievement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide secure and reliable networking solutions. We believe that cybersecurity is paramount in today's interconnected world, and this certification validates our efforts in ensuring the highest level of protection for our customers' IoT devices."

As a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products, D-Link has long been committed to networking equipment and services, with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity. In anticipation of the upcoming implementation of consumer IoT network security requirements by the EU in recent years, D-Link initiated a project in 2022 to address these requirements. In addition to optimizing product development specifications for cybersecurity, D-Link has actively empowered its product researchers, with nearly 100 colleagues completing ETSI EN 303 645-related training last year alone. Now, through the collaboration between Nemko Taiwan and its partner lab, Auray, D-Link has become the first networking company in Taiwan to obtain the International EU Standards ETSI EN 303 645 certification. This certification enables its products to meet consumer specifications aligned with international network security standards, thereby providing D-Link with a significant competitive advantage.

For more information about the M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router, please visit www.dlink.com/en/products/m30-ax3000-mesh-router

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown into an award-winning global brand in 44 countries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

About Nemko

Nemko, established in 1933 as the Norwegian National Commodity Inspection Bureau, specializes in testing and certifying electrical and electronic products in Norway. Today, Nemko is a global company with over 500 employees and 25 branches across four continents. As a notified body authorized by the European Community, Nemko offers certification services for various directives including low voltage, electromagnetic compatibility, medical equipment, explosion-proof equipment, telecommunications equipment, and maritime equipment. With its extensive expertise, Nemko provides testing and certification services worldwide, ensuring smooth market access for your products in different countries. Find out more about Nemko at www.nemko.com

About Auray

The Auray OTIC and Security Lab is the first Asia OTIC Lab approved by O-RAN Alliance and dedicated to the development of 5G Open-RAN. Its main business of Auray Technology Corp, which is an SME contributor of the O-RAN ALLIANCE, is a third-party test laboratory focusing on communication technology with cross-disciplinary expansion and integration services in Taiwan.

As one of the qualified O-RAN Alliance Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTIC), Auray OTIC and Security Lab provides a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment. Find out more about Auray at https://www.auray.com.tw/

SOURCE D-Link Corporation

Also from this source

D-Link Unveils AI-Powered AQUILA PRO AI M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

D-Link Unveils AI-Powered AQUILA PRO AI M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.