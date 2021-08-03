D-Link Launches New EAGLE PRO AI Series Transforming Home Wi-Fi Experiences

D-Link USA today unveils EAGLE PRO AI series, consisting of a home Wi-Fi Smart router, mesh devices, and range extender. Tweet this

Sophisticated built-in EAGLE PRO AI capabilities enable the new Smart router, mesh devices, and range extender to deliver faster, safer, and reliable Wi-Fi performance:

AI Wi-Fi Optimizer continuously scans and monitors the network to keep users connected to the best and cleanest Wi-Fi channels

continuously scans and monitors the network to keep users connected to the best and cleanest Wi-Fi channels AI Traffic Optimizer automatically allocates bandwidth to different applications for the best connectivity. It informs users which activities are causing congestion and allows them to de-prioritize

automatically allocates bandwidth to different applications for the best connectivity. It informs users which activities are causing congestion and allows them to de-prioritize AI Mesh Optimizer is a unique AI beamforming technology that enhances mesh connectivity between routers and extenders for more powerful, reliable mesh Wi-Fi throughout a home

is a unique AI beamforming technology that enhances mesh connectivity between routers and extenders for more powerful, reliable mesh Wi-Fi throughout a home The AI Assistant collects performance information over time then sends detailed reports. With AI Parental Control , parents gain more customized management options and added insights to monitor children's online access day and night

collects performance information over time then sends detailed reports. With , parents gain more customized management options and added insights to monitor children's online access day and night The EAGLE PRO AI App features an embedded SpeedTest to check Internet speed and an exclusive Health Mode function allowing households to schedule internet access, keeping family members offline during specific times

Powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology, the EAGLE PRO AI series delivers up to four times more capacity and up to 40% throughput increase than current Wi-Fi standards with dual-band speeds up to 1.5 Gbps.* The new D-Link Series fits seamlessly into any room or office with App-based setup and works with Google Assistant and Alexa for convenient voice control.

The D-Link R15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 AI Router ($69.99 MAP), M15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Router ($69.99/each MAP), and E15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 AI Range Extender ($64.99 MAP) will be available in August on D-Link Shop.

