D-Link Launches New EAGLE PRO AI Series Transforming Home Wi-Fi Experiences
Aug 03, 2021, 11:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link US today unveils its EAGLE PRO AI series of Wi-Fi solutions consisting of the R15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Router, M15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router, and E15 AX1500 Mesh Range Extender. The pandemic transformed households into multi-tasking hubs as residents have taken school, work, and entertainment online throughout the day and into the evening. D-Link's latest line optimizes current residential Wi-Fi providing powerful, high-quality online experiences in device-dense homes.
"Whether working from home or watching the latest TV series, customers want to remain focused on what matters most to them," said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. "Our EAGLE PRO AI series enhances Wi-Fi performance behind the scenes, improving efficiency and coverage, adapting to meet everyone's needs. Families gain a seamless, intelligent network where everyone stays online at all times, no matter what they're doing."
Sophisticated built-in EAGLE PRO AI capabilities enable the new Smart router, mesh devices, and range extender to deliver faster, safer, and reliable Wi-Fi performance:
- AI Wi-Fi Optimizer continuously scans and monitors the network to keep users connected to the best and cleanest Wi-Fi channels
- AI Traffic Optimizer automatically allocates bandwidth to different applications for the best connectivity. It informs users which activities are causing congestion and allows them to de-prioritize
- AI Mesh Optimizer is a unique AI beamforming technology that enhances mesh connectivity between routers and extenders for more powerful, reliable mesh Wi-Fi throughout a home
- The AI Assistant collects performance information over time then sends detailed reports. With AI Parental Control, parents gain more customized management options and added insights to monitor children's online access day and night
- The EAGLE PRO AI App features an embedded SpeedTest to check Internet speed and an exclusive Health Mode function allowing households to schedule internet access, keeping family members offline during specific times
Powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology, the EAGLE PRO AI series delivers up to four times more capacity and up to 40% throughput increase than current Wi-Fi standards with dual-band speeds up to 1.5 Gbps.* The new D-Link Series fits seamlessly into any room or office with App-based setup and works with Google Assistant and Alexa for convenient voice control.
The D-Link R15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 AI Router ($69.99 MAP), M15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Router ($69.99/each MAP), and E15 AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 AI Range Extender ($64.99 MAP) will be available in August on D-Link Shop.
About D-Link
D-Link designs, develops, and manufactures award-winning products that connect homes, businesses, and service providers. For more, visit dlink.com, or connect on Instagram, Facebook.
*Theoretical coverage and devices connected in D-Link Lab testing may vary in different environments. D-Link, mydlink, and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third-party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2021 D-Link. All Rights Reserved.
