D-Link Offers WiFi Range Extenders That Eliminate Dead Spots And Usher Homes Into Next-Gen Mesh Efficiency

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global networking company, D-Link, today announced the availability of two Mesh range extenders, the AC1750 Mesh WiFi (DAP-1755) and AC1900 Mesh WiFi (DAP-1955) Range Extenders. Households that experience dead zones, such as a backyard or an upstairs office, will enjoy reliable Dual-Band AC speeds for numerous connected devices. When paired with an enabled D-Link WiFi Mesh router, the new range extenders allow users to expand into sophisticated Mesh performance.*

"Today's households face a connectivity overload as individuals are increasingly reliant on WiFi to watch, learn, and work remotely throughout the day," said Rayan Fakhro, product line manager at D-Link Systems. "We know that WiFi isn't one size fits all. Our new DAP-1755 and DAP-1955 WiFi Mesh Extenders pair well with our mesh routers as a flexible solution for adding seamless roaming and high-quality WiFi everywhere in the home."

D-Link AC1750 and AC1900 range extenders provide homeowners with the WiFi enhancements needed for a complete and modular mesh network. Both units offer a host of built-in processing to reduce congestion and increase network efficiencies.

D-Link routers and range extenders pair effortlessly to provide uninterrupted coverage, and an improved efficient WiFi network. With SmartConnect technology, the range extenders share a single home WiFi network with D-Link Routers, ensuring devices are placed on either the optimal 2.4GHz or 5GHz wireless band. Housemates will enjoy uninterrupted connectivity as they move around the house during video calls, content streams, and online surfing.

To ensure simple setup, D-Link integrated a one-touch WPS button activation for quick syncing to a router. The extenders also feature a Smart Signal Indicator that assists users in finding optimal placement and informs them of any connection issues. The free D-Link Wi-Fi App (Android and iOS) provides added management capabilities. An unobtrusive form factor securely plugs in standard wall sockets blend seamlessly in a room's aesthetic.

Availability and Pricing

The D-Link AC1900 Mesh Range Extender (DAP-1955) is now available for purchase on Amazon and D-Link for $89.99 MSRP. D-Link's AC1750 Mesh Range Extender (DAP-1755) will be available on Amazon in August for $79.99 MSRP.

*To create a mesh network and experience roaming, a client device that supports 802.11K/V and a router that supports D-Link WiFi Mesh is required.

