D-Link Presents Latest Solutions with Zigbee Technology at CES 2019

The DCS-8330LH supports Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) features such as moving object detection and human detection to reduce false alarms. Additional features include Full HD Resolution, built-in IR LEDs with 5-meter night vision, two-way audio, a microSD/SDHC/SDXC card slot for local video recording, and Bluetooth support for easy setup. The DCS-8330LH is also compatible with the Google Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT.

New mydlink devices with Zigbee technology:

mydlink Door/Window Sensor (DCH-B112)

mydlink Motion Sensor (DCH-B122)

mydlink Smart Plug (DCH-B212)

The three new mydlink devices feature Zigbee technology and over-the-air firmware upgrades. The mydlink Smart Plug also provides outlet on/off schedule control with the mydlink app. The mydlink sensors provide real-time push notifications to the user's phone when a door or window is opened or motion is detected, and the anti-tampering function prevents theft. Additionally, the mydlink Door/Window Sensor has a convenient bypass button for when users do not want the sensor to be triggered.

Availability

New mydlink devices with Zigbee technology will be available for purchase from D-Link resellers and distributors by Q3, 2019. Product availability and pricing may vary by region.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

