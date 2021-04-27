D-Link Scores Two iF Design Awards for Product Design Excellence

TAIPEI, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today announced that their DCS-8635LH 2K QHD Pan & Zoom Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera and DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera were winners of this year's iF Design Award, the world-renowned design prize. D-Link's DCS-8635LH is an IP65 weather resistant camera with 360-degree field of view in 1440P 2K QHD resolution. Along with AI-based features such as person detection, vehicle detection, and auto-person detection, the DCS-8635LH provides the high-quality surveillance to protect the home. D-Link's DCS-8302LH is also a weather resistant surveillance camera that allows users to easily monitor their home. Delivering Full HD resolution with 135 field-of-view and AI-based person detection, the DCS-8302LH is the intelligent solution for keeping the home safe.

"We are honored to be recognized with two prestigious iF Design Awards this year and for our smart home cameras to stand out among thousands of entries," expressed Mark Chen, President of D-Link. "This achievement gives us the confidence to continue creating products of outstanding design quality."

