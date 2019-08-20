D-Link Showcases Industrial Solutions at the 2019 Taipei Automation Exhibition

D-Link's complete industrial solution demonstrates their ongoing commitment to meet the needs of customers by making their life easier, more reliable, and more efficient. D-Link's industrial solutions can be applied to intelligent transportation systems by providing reliable, real-time information updates and seamless network connectivity. They can also enable Factory Automation by saving time and labor, improving workplace safety, reducing cabling costs, and minimizing maintenance. City Surveillance is more secure, efficient and reliable with D-Link's scalable solutions that can grow according to system needs and be easily integrated with other systems.

More Information

D-Link will be showcasing their industrial-grade network devices from August 21st to August 24th at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 2, booths R229 & R231.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with their computer networking solutions and technology. Their innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

D-Link Corporation PR Contact:

Michelle Chiang

Michelle.yi.chiang@dlinkcorp.com +886-2-6600-0123 #6653

D-Link and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. Copyright © 2019. D-Link. All Rights Reserved. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee LLC in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE D-Link

Related Links

https://dlink.com/

