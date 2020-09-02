D-Link Unveils Revamped mydlink App For More Intelligent, Customizable And Intuitive Smart Home Automations

Latest App Improvements Enhance New High-Quality WiFi Home Cameras

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Canada today launches its revamped mydlink App 2.0 for improved user experiences. An upgrade from 1.0, the App supports all mydlink IoT devices from smart plugs to water sensors and cameras. The 2.0 refresh sports a cleaner user-friendly interface and faster app load times as well as simplified commands and highly customizable management settings. Available now for iOS and Android, mydlink App 2.0 coincides with the launch of two new WiFi home cameras: mydlink Full HD Outdoor Spotlight (DCS-8630LH) and mydlink Full HD Indoor/Outdoor (DCS-8302LH). The advanced models provide prosumer-grade performance and flexible home monitoring for budget-conscious users.

"Our users are always at the heart of our innovations, and our continuous development of the mydlink app stays true to that principle," proclaimed John Lee, Chairman, D-Link. "As such, we are always intently listening to our users' feedback to introduce the features and enhancements that they truly need, as well as quality-of-life updates that make mydlink products and services something the modern smart home cannot be without."

Smarter Home Experiences with Revamped mydlink App

Designed for seamless and uncomplicated user experiences, the App offers an intuitive setup wizard and built-in Smart Bluetooth Sync for quick connectivity and use. Empowering connected homeowners who are away or preoccupied with daily tasks, mydlink's sophisticated features keep households running smoothly with easy-to-view video and event timelines, intuitive scheduling and IoT automation along with cloud recording capabilities. Updated "Scenes" function allows users to custom device settings for specific days, times or seasons.

Feature-Rich, Advanced Home Cameras

With increasing reliance on smart tech devices to work, learn, and entertain from home, the mydlink ecosystem of WiFi cameras offers homeowners added peace of mind. The new models capture detailed live video in 1080p resolution and leverage intelligent edge-based person detection with AI technology to accurately detect and notify of outdoor activities. Outfitted with rugged weather-resistant housing to protect internal components, both cameras provide easy installation to outdoor walls or poles (with included hardware). A built-in mic delivers clear two-way communications and works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart assistants.

Premium DCS-8630LH WiFi Spotlight Camera

400 lumen LED spotlight

Outdoor design (IP65 rated)

Color and IR night vision with siren alerts, motion and person detection

Free local recording via microSD card, ONVIF and subscription-based plans

Versatile DCS-8302LH Indoor/Outdoor WiFi Camera

Outdoor design (Sheltered Weather Resistant)

Built-in Ethernet Port for wired connection

IR night vision with siren alerts, motion and person detection

Free local recording via microSD card, ONVIF, and subscription-based plans

The mydlink ecosystem includes recently unveiled Full HD Pan/Tilt Pro WiFi Camera - DCS-8526LH with 360-degree horizontal viewing capabilities, automatic motion and built-in Ethernet port for wired connections.

Availability & Pricing

The revamped mydlink App is now available for upgrade on iOS and Android. The Full HD Outdoor Pro WiFi Spotlight Camera - DCS-8630LH ($179.99 MSRP), Full HD Outdoor Pro WiFi Camera - DCS-8302LH ($119.99 MSRP) and Full HD Pan/Tilt Pro WiFi Camera - DCS-8526LH ($129.99 MSRP) are currently available at most major Canadian electronic retailers.

