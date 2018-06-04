D-Link Wins Computex d&i Award 2018

The Computex d&i awards 2018, implemented by iF Design, recognizes interesting, innovative, and unique designs. The jury comprised of six international design experts selected a total of 66 winning entries out of 212 entries submitted from 10 countries.



The DCS-1820LM will be showcased at the Computex d&i awards pavilion at Computex Taipei, which runs from June 5th - June 9th, 2018 at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d-link-wins-computex-di-award-2018-300658912.html

SOURCE D-Link