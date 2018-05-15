D-Link's Catherine Cruz Recognized as One of CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. Cruz was recognized as one of CRN's Women of the Channel for her role in driving the partner program to strengthen the value in partnerships, and implementing new lead generation tactics to provide better, more qualified sales leads for D-Link's channel partners. With over 20 years of technology sales management and corporate leadership experience, Cruz has helped to further position D-Link as a valuable business partner and as an esteemed networking provider within the channel partner community.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

"I am extremely honored to be recognized as one of CRN's Women of the Channel and thereby as an influential female leader in this industry." said Cruz. "This award embodies the work that we, at D-Link, have put in to strengthen channel partnerships and add value for our partners to be able to excel and reach their business goals."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

