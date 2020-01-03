D-Link's New Routers Will Make Your Home Wi-Fi One Smooth, Seamless Network Capable of Connecting Almost Anything

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the announcement of its new mesh Wi-Fi router and range extender lineups, D-Link has accelerated the adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi with flexible, affordable, future-ready solutions. The global networking company announced new products all running mesh Wi-Fi ahead of the Wi-Fi Alliance's release of Wi-Fi EasyMesh® technology, with some of the routers also incorporating the new Wi-Fi 6 standard. With this new technology, all D-Link routers and range extenders will work seamlessly with other products using the same technology to make Wi-Fi more efficient.

"Most people don't want to fuss with their Wi-Fi. They want to grab a router, set it up, and go," said Rayan Fakhro, product line manager, consumer solutions, D-Link Systems. "Our new routers use D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh to remove issues with compatibility while providing the bandwidth and processing needed to reduce congestion and increase efficiency. They also include new enhanced profile-based parental controls that are easy to set up."

The enhanced parental controls include an interactive, tap-and-set interface that enables parents to create profiles for each member of their family. From there, they can add devices and set schedules.

Other features will include WPA3TM encryption support, BSS coloring, voice compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, IFTTT integration, and access to support, including chat, through the D-Link Wi-Fi app.

Availability and Pricing

AC1900 Scalable Mesh Wi-Fi Router (COVR-1900-US), Q1 2020, $119.99

AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (DIR-1750-US), Q1 2020, $99.99

AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi Router (DIR-1950-US), Q1 2020, $119.99

AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender (DAP-1755-US), Q1 2020, $99.99

AC1950 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender (DAP-1955-US), Q1 2020, $109.99

Smart AX1500 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X1560-US), Q1 2020, $119.99

Smart AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X1870-US), Q2 2020, $139.99

Smart AX2400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X2460-US), Q3 2020, $159.99

Smart AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router (DIR-X5460-US), Q1 2020, $279.99

AX1800 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender (DAP-X1870-US), Q2 2020, $129.99

AX1800 Whole Home Mesh System (COVR-X1872-US), QX22020, $269.99

