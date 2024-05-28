D Magazine Features Cancer Check Labs' Breakthrough Blood Test for Early Cancer Detection

In a recent D Magazine article, Founder and CEO Sumit Rai explains how Cancer Check Labs' blood test can detect 200+ cancers early

Cancer Check is now available across 44 U.S. states

DALLAS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent D Magazine article reported a new way to detect cancer cells from a simple blood draw using traditional standard-of-care procedures. With just 40 ml of blood, Cancer Check Labs can screen for the presence of cancerous circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from more than 200 types of solid tumors. With cancer surpassing heart disease as the number one cause of death in developed countries, it is more important than ever to detect its presence early. When cancer treatment is started early, survival rates have been known to increase dramatically even as high as 99%.

As reported by the magazine, "Modern cancer tests can be error-prone, invasive, or unable to detect anything until a later-stage tumor develops. A test that can detect cancer before symptoms occur has been the goal of diagnostic cancer researchers for years…"

Cancer Check can be purchased on the company's website and is now available in 44 states across the U.S. Once purchased, customers can have a blood sample drawn at a health clinic or make an appointment with TravaLab for a blood sample to be drawn from the convenience of their home or workplace. Cancer Check Labs then processes the sample by extracting and staining cellular tissue. Next, the tissue is placed on a glass slide for a board certified pathologist to visually examine. If CTCs are detected, a second blood sample can be processed to determine the likely and probable source organ. A primary care physician can then determine if further testing, monitoring, or treatment is warranted.

Cancer Check Labs Founder and CEO Sumit Rai has over 25 years of experience in venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. He has invested in several healthcare companies, including medical device companies. Inspired by the loss of his sister to cancer 14 years ago, he is on a mission to change how cancer is detected. "This is a disruptive breakthrough in cancer treatment and has profound implications because it gives rise to previously inconceivable diagnostic and therapeutic applications," says Rai.

The impact of early cancer detection is enormous. Take pancreatic cancer, which is often a presumed death sentence by the time it is detected. While Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is usually a death sentence, early detection at stage 1A can increase a patient's survival by more than 10 fold to over 80%. To date, the way physicians usually find pancreatic cancer, for example, at an early stage is to see something abnormal while performing a separate procedure in an adjacent area. The Cancer Check Lab test may be able to detect CTC cells before the cancer is even in Stage 1, which will improve survival outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs.

"If you start detecting cancer at stage 0, you will practically eradicate mortality from it," Rai says. "If you do that, the implications on the world are profound."

Read the full D Magazine article here .

About Cancer Check Labs

Cancer Check Labs is on a mission to save lives through early detection. Cancer Check is a test that can screen for 200+ cancers by physically extracting whole, intact circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from a blood sample. Because CTCs have been detected in blood samples as early as Stage 0, Cancer Check arguably provides the earliest cancer detection test available today. Cancer Check Labs is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

