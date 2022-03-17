D-Mannose Market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2031: Persistence Market Research

Because of its capacity to disguise germs and block their attachment to urothelial cells, natural sugar D-mannose is being examined as an alternative to antibiotics. When taken in sufficient amounts, D-mannose damages foreign particles in the urinary tract, preventing them from settling in the bladder, which is a cause of infection.

Customer preference has been growing for natural products; the reason being, growing population that is suffering from various diseases and is allergic to synthetic products. This is expected to positively impact the market for natural sugars such as D-mannose. Consumers' attitudes toward natural products can be reflected in their purchasing patterns, which are always changing. Key reason driving demand growth of natural goods is the health and wellness benefits connected with them.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32172

Companies are shifting their focus to increasing applications of D-mannose and introducing products to capture both, international and domestic markets, with a single product line that can be utilized in a variety of industries. D-mannose is rapidly being used as a natural ingredient in a variety of end-use sectors to improve bladder health.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The D-mannose market in countries of East Asia and Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.2% and 4.6%, respectively, during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

North America and Europe hold the largest market value shares globally for D-mannose, with 33.4% and 27.2%, respectively.

The market for D-mannose in dietary supplements is valued at US$ 1.46 Bn .

. Growing demand for natural flavored supplements is anticipated to drive the capsules and tablets segment at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Based on end-use industry, the animal feed segment is set to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2%, followed by the pharmaceuticals segment.

The United States and China hold significant market shares for D-mannose consumption in North America and East Asia , respectively.

and hold significant market shares for D-mannose consumption in and , respectively. On the basis of distribution channel, the business to business segment holds the highest market value share of 56.6%.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32172

"Utilization of D-mannose in functional foods is expected to increase due to its ability to enhance flavor profiles while also providing health advantages, being low in calories and having texture-improving properties," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of D-mannose are focusing on improving their infrastructural facilities to ensure better production of premium quality products.

Hanseler AG invested in modern infrastructure and facilities for enabling the production of different pharmaceutical dosage forms. With the high standard of equipment and flexible infrastructure, the company is aiming to offer premium quality products to its customers.

Nutraceutical International Corporation opened a new state-of-the-art laboratory for delivering high-quality and innovative products to customers. With premium-quality being the hallmark of the company, it has opened a new laboratory with stringent testing protocols to inspire confidence among customers towards its products.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32172

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global D-mannose market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of form (powder and capsules & tablets), end use (functional food, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others), and across seven major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.