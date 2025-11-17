d-Matrix and Alchip Announce Collaboration on World's First 3D DRAM Solution to Supercharge AI Inference

d-Matrix 3DIMC to Deliver 10x Faster Inference Than HBM4-Based Solutions; Commercial Debut Planned With d-Matrix Raptor Inference Accelerator

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- d-Matrix, the pioneer in generative AI inference for data centers, and Alchip, the high-performance and AI infrastructure ASIC leader, are collaboratively developing the world's first 3D DRAM-based datacenter inference accelerator that will eliminate the performance and cost bottlenecks constraining today's AI infrastructure.

The joint initiative combines Alchip's ASIC design expertise with d-Matrix's digital in-memory compute platform architecture. The collaboration has already enabled a key technology, d-Matrix 3DIMC™, that is featured on d-Matrix Pavehawk™ test silicon and has been successfully validated in d-Matrix's labs.

3DIMC will commercially debut on the d-Matrix Raptor™ inference accelerator, the successor to d-Matrix Corsair™. It will be the world's first 3D-stacked DRAM solution capable of delivering up to 10× faster inference than HBM4-based solutions, enabling more efficient AI inference for generative and agentic AI workloads.

Sid Sheth, co-founder and CEO of d-Matrix, said:

"At d-Matrix, we've always believed that solving AI's efficiency challenge takes more than just faster chips — it requires rethinking how compute and memory work together. Our collaboration with Alchip builds directly on the foundation we established with Corsair and extends it into 3D DRAM.

This collaboration combines our unique compute-memory integration technologies with Alchip's ASIC design innovation capabilities to deliver the world's first 3D DRAM inference solution. Together, we're engineering a breakthrough that makes AI not only faster, but more cost-effective and sustainable at scale. 3DIMC represents the next logical step in our roadmap toward delivering efficient inference architectures that keep pace with the exponential growth of generative and agentic AI."

"Our agreement with d-Matrix underscores the power of technology collaboration required to bring life-changing AI to its full social promise. No one company can do it all and it will take the collective minds of companies like d-Matrix and Alchip to bring AI to its global fruition," explained Johnny Shen, Alchip's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Today's announcement builds upon the sneak peek of 3DIMC that d-Matrix co-founder and CTO Sudeep Bhoja presented at Hot Chips 2025. To learn more, visit www.d-matrix.ai and www.alchip.com.

About d-Matrix

d-Matrix is pioneering accelerated computing for AI inference, breaking through the limits of latency, cost, and energy. Its Corsair™ accelerators, JetStream™ networking, and Aviator™ software deliver fast, sustainable AI inference at datacenter scale.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

