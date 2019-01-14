D'vash Organics Extends Line of Products to Include Sweet Potato Nectar and Cayenne-Infused Date Nectar

LOS ANGELES, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

D'vash Organics, the leading alternative sweetener, announced today that the company has added two new flavors to its line of date syrups and natural nectars. D'vash Organic's Sweet Potato Nectar and Cayenne-Infused Date Nectar are available to consumers on dvashorganics.com, Amazon and select stores nationwide, marking the company's success in the alternative sweetener market.

Both sweet potato and cayenne-infused additions to the D'vash Organics family of products align with the company's mission to create organic, gluten-free, fat-free, vegan, non-GMO alternative sweeteners from sustainably sourced produce. Both new products are made and sourced in the USA. D'vash Sweet Potato Nectar contains 100% organic Carolina Sweet Potatoes and the Cayenne-Infused D'vash Date Nectar is made entirely from organic California dates and a dash of cayenne pepper.

"With demand for alternative sweeteners on the rise, we are committed to creating products for every consumer's taste and lifestyle," said Brian Finkel, co-founder and CEO of D'vash Organics. "Both new products present a healthier and environmentally conscious option for consumers to add sweetness to their day without compromising taste."

Like the company's flagship product D'vash Date Nectar, both new flavors are available in 16.6 oz bottles that are perfect for the pantry and pairing with favorite recipes. D'vash Sweet Potato Nectar is a delightful, healthy and eco-friendly alternative to honey with 25% less sugar that can be drizzled in tea, on pancakes or anywhere honey traditionally belongs. Cayenne-Infused D'vash Date Nectar adds a kick to the already delicious date nectar and lends itself to marinades, salad dressings and savory dishes of all kinds.

"We are excited to introduce two new flavor profiles and sweetener alternatives to the masses. Our hope is that our unique products today, will become the go-to alternative sweeteners of tomorrow, and extending our product line is an important step towards this goal," said David Czinn, co-founder and President of D'vash Organics.

About D'vash Organics

D'vash Organics is one of the leading alternative sweetener brands in the US today. The company, which was founded by David Czinn and Brian Finkel in 2016, creates healthy sweeteners using only natural ingredients. The company's flagship product, D'vash Date Nectar, contains only one ingredient - organic California dates - and is Non-GMO Project Verified, paleo-friendly, vegan, low-glycemic and contains 25% less sugar than honey. Date nectar has a rich history that spans thousands of years and has been a staple of Middle Eastern cuisine since the Biblical era, and it is an incredibly versatile product that can be used to enhance dishes including yogurt, pancakes, chicken, salads, tea, coffee, baked goods and everything in between. D'vash Organics products are carried in over 4,000 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans, Jewel-Osco and Meijer, and is sold online via Amazon, Thrive Market and at http://www.dvashorganics.com.

Contact

Molly Meller

molly@siliconvpr.com

+1(732)865-3998

SOURCE D'vash Organics