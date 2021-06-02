D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. Joins 23andMe as Vice President of Investor Relations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 23andMe Inc., a leading consumer genetics and research company, today announced that D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. will join the company as Vice President of Investor Relations. Earlier this year, 23andMe entered into a definitive merger agreement with VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Virgin Group, to become a publicly-traded company. Walke will be responsible for demonstrating 23andMe's vision and long-term value with its shareholders and the financial community as the company transitions to the public markets .

"With his extensive background developing and implementing strategic investor relations programs within the biotech space, we are confident that Wade is the ideal fit to help build and shape 23andMe's future IR program," said Steve Schoch, Chief Financial Officer of 23andMe. "Studying genetics early in his career, Wade brings a deep scientific background and he will undoubtedly help the investment community appreciate the significant value-building opportunity that lies ahead in both 23andMe's consumer and biotechnology segments. He also brings a strong network of relationships with buy-side and sell-side healthcare analysts and institutional investors."

"I am excited to join 23andMe at this unique time of transition. I have been following the company closely for many years now, and it is evident to me that the team at 23andMe has worked diligently to create innovative, impactful and actionable insights for its entire customer base," said Dr. Walke. "In particular, I've been impressed with the recent work 23andMe has done to build a personalized health and wellness experience that brings so much value to the individual customer. I am very much looking forward to working closely with Anne, Steve, the entire team and, most importantly, our global shareholder base as 23andMe begins its next phase of growth."

Prior to joining 23andMe, Walke spent nine years at Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a leading company in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development, where he most recently served as Vice President of Investor Relations. During his time there, he was ranked as one of the top IR professionals three years in a row (2017 - 2019) by Institutional Investor magazine's "All-American Executive Team" (Biotechnology) rankings.

Prior to joining Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Walke also spent 14 years at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, where he began as a Scientist and worked his way up to Associate Director of Bioinformatics in the Department of Functional Genomics. From there, he pivoted to lead Communications and Investor Relations for the company, where he oversaw the implementation of a targeted program of IR activities. Walke holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University and a Ph.D. and Master of Science degree from the University of Michigan.

About 23andMe

23andMe, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, is a leading consumer genetics and research company. Founded in 2006, the company's mission is to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. 23andMe has pioneered direct access to genetic information as the only company with multiple FDA authorizations for genetic health risk reports. The company has created the world's largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research, with 80 percent of its customers electing to participate. The 23andMe research platform has generated more than 180 publications on the genetic underpinnings of a wide range of diseases, conditions and traits. The platform also powers the 23andMe Therapeutics group, currently pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas. More information is available at www.23andMe.com .

