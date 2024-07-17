D1 Training Growth Momentum Sprints Thru Mid-Year Mark

Popular Fitness Brand Scores Record Franchise Development Deals Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D1 Training , a leading and longstanding fitness enrichment concept utilizing Division I style training to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals, continues to build on notable franchise development growth. So far this year, the company has sold 59 new territories and opened 23 new locations, bringing their total units open to 115, with over 250 in development.

"The entire D1 system is on a mission to serve athletes through inspiring and motivating coaching," said D1 Training's Founder & CEO Will Bartholomew. "Last year we served about 25,000 athletes across the country, and that number is growing every month. This is because we have world-class coaches, management, and owners who are instilling the core values, and who are focused on the athlete (anyone with a fitness goal)." Add to that a strategically designed franchise model brimming with state-of-the-art operational systems, modern design, motivating environment, and a fully operational marketing team, and it's a winning mix for franchise owners and their members.

D1 Training rolled out campaigns from longtime partner Tim Tebow in Q2 and is excited to share a new campaign with NBA great Chris Paul in Q3. D1 Training also continues to grow their corporate team and are full steam ahead toward reaching their projected numbers by year end.

D1 Training's COO Dan Murphy believes it is for all the reasons above that D1 is attracting such qualified candidates for franchise ownership. "We can't say enough about the franchisees we are bringing into the business. These are likeminded people who truly live our core values and want to bring this content to market because they buy into the vision," Murphy said. "When you combine passion with economics, and then add in an incredibly talented home office team, that's what moves us forward." He continues to believe that "seeing so many individuals wanting to join D1 Training underscores the exceptional opportunity we've created and is a testament to the community we have built here."

The D1 Training mission differentiates the brand from other fitness franchises by creating a space for and supporting athletes of all ages. D1 Training is a pioneer of scholastic training and developed age-appropriate programs for athletes as young as seven years old.

All locations offer three core training programs, Scholastic (Rookie, Developmental, and Prep), Adult, and Pro. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. Outside of group workouts, D1 offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches.

The new D1 Training signed agreements in Q2 cover Roanoke, NC; Long Island, NY; Niceville, FL; Panama City, FL; Hampstead, NC; Wilmington, NC; Wichita, KS; Kendall, FL; Wake Forest, NC; Suwanee, GA; Flower Mound, TX; North Raleigh, NC; Clearwater, FL; Rockledge, FL; San Diego, CA; Olathe, KS; Fountain, CO; Monument, CO; Melbourne, FL; Palm Coast, FL; Jollyville, TX; Brushy Creek, TX.

Recently opened facilities are serving members coast to coast in D1 Armonk (NY); D1 Port Orange (FL); D1 Mont Belvieu (TX); D1 Tri-Cities (TN); D1 Rancho Cucamonga (CA); D1 Murfreesboro (TN); D1 Kalamazoo (MI); D1 Torrance (CA); D1 Ocotillo (AZ); and D1 Denton (TX).

With adult training options, and personal training programs, D1 Training covers the bases for the fitness services athletes seek.

