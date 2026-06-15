D1 Training Introduces Coach Certification Program Designed to Train Better Coaches and Better Athletes

Program Creates a Consistent Coaching Language and Athlete Experience Across D1's Growing National Franchise System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D1 Training, a leading fitness and enrichment concept that utilizes the five core tenets of athletic-based training for people of all ages, has announced today the launch of its Level 1 Coach Certification Program. This marks the first phase of a systemwide coach development initiative designed to create consistent coaching standards, improve athlete progression and deliver a more consistent training experience across its national franchise network.

Consistency Across the Coaching System

D1 Training launches new Coach Certification Program built by coaches for coaches.

As D1 continues to scale, the certification program gives coaches across its 180-location system a shared coaching language and decision-making framework.

Unlike traditional certifications that focus primarily on exercise science and theory, D1's Coach Certification Program was built by coaches for coaches. The program prioritizes real-time coaching application, helping coaches make better decisions on the turf and weight room floor, from coaching movement and adjusting exercises safely to communicating with athletes and parents.

Level 1 key components include:

Eight classroom modules covering foundational coaching education

Hands-on decision tree training to help coaches make consistent progression and regression decisions

A live workout assessment scored using D1's condensed GPA-style format

A written exam requiring a score of 80% or higher

A staff wide certification model designed to align full coaching teams before advancing to future levels

At the center of the program is D1's coaching model: Position – Pattern – Load. Before adding weight or complexity, coaches are trained to establish proper positions, teach movement patterns, and progress athletes appropriately based on age, ability and development stage.

"The Coach Certification Program is our way of systematically developing complete and knowledgeable coaching staffs," said Jeff Fish, Senior Director of Coaching at D1 Training. "By investing in our instructors' education, we are guaranteeing every athlete who walks through our doors receives a safe, elite and consistent five-star training experience, regardless of location, class, or coach."

Creating a Long-Term Coach Development Pathway

Approximately 100 coaches have completed Level 1 so far, and D1 plans to continue expanding the certification across its system of 900+ coaches. Levels 2 and 3 are expected to roll out later this year.

D1's three-level certification includes:

Level 1: Foundation - Focuses on coaching standards, safety, session structure, decision trees, fundamental movement coaching and the Position - Pattern - Load model.

- Focuses on coaching standards, safety, session structure, decision trees, fundamental movement coaching and the Position - Pattern - Load model. Level 2: Operator - Will focus on advanced coaching execution, athlete testing, progressions and regressions, long-term athlete development and performance-based decision-making.

- Will focus on advanced coaching execution, athlete testing, progressions and regressions, long-term athlete development and performance-based decision-making. Level 3: Master Coach - Will focus on staff leadership, athlete development planning, specialized training, coach mentorship and facility-wide performance standards.

For more information about D1 Training and franchise opportunities, visit d1training.com and D1franchise.com.

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training is positively impacting the lives of thousands of athletes of all ages. With 170+ locations nationwide, and 200+ more franchises in various stages of development, D1 is one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1's 5-Star Training System is trusted by top athletes because it trains the whole body: no fads, no shortcuts. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit D1Training.com and D1franchise.com.

SOURCE D1 Training