D1 Training Appoints Devon Arnold as VP of Development and Construction

Established Project Manager Continues to Enhance Franchisee Development to Maximize Community Impact

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D1 Training, a leading fitness and enrichment concept that utilizes the five core tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages reach their goals,announces the appointment of Devon Arnold as VP of Development and Construction.

Arnold's Role: Driving Strategic Franchisee Development

Devon Arnold's lifelong passion for fitness translates seamlessly into her work as VP of Development and Construction. Post this Devon Arnold has been appointed as VP of Development and Construction for D1 Training

Joining the D1 team in 2022 as a real estate and development project manager, Arnold worked directly with franchisees in navigating site searches, real estate negotiations, and facility buildout, helping guide locations from signing to opening.

As the newly appointed VP of Development and Construction, she leads the broader strategy and execution behind franchisee facility development across the U.S., strengthening the systems, partnerships, and development pipeline to lay a strong foundation for franchisees to operate efficiently and maximize their positive impact on their communities.

To date, Arnold has assisted over 100 franchisees nationwide in opening their D1 Training locations.

"I am ecstatic to continue contributing to the growth of this brand and help support franchisees in opening their D1 Training locations," said Arnold. "Seeing the service and positive impact that our franchisees make on the athletes in their communities, combined with the dedication and passion of the entire executive leadership bench, D1 Training truly embodies what it means to be a servant leader, and I am eager to continue to maximize our impact as a brand."

Prior to joining the D1 team, Arnold worked as a Physical Therapy Coordinator and Project Manager at Exos, a holistic health and wellness brand.

"Devon's lifelong passion for fitness translates seamlessly into her work with D1 Training," said Will Bartholomew, Founder and CEO of D1 Training. "Since joining our team, not only has she assisted franchisees in successfully opening their locations, but she played a pivotal role in launching D1 Equipment, our official weight and training equipment solution for our network. An advocate for continuous education, she is always finding new ways to enhance our operations to better support our franchisees."

Strengthening Performance Nationwide

D1 Training continues to raise the bar, with over 170 locations now open, closing out 2025 with 40 new openings and 90 new franchise agreements. Driven by record-breaking sales, innovative partnerships, and a franchisee-first approach, D1 Training is committed to scaling responsibly while maintaining strong unit-level performance and franchise support.

The brand's growth is fueled by increasing demand in scholastic training, as the competitive youth sports landscape creates greater need for facilities where young athletes can hone their skills. Combined with D1's adult and personal training offerings, this creates an unmatched market opportunity.

All D1 locations offer three core training programs — Scholastic (Rookie, Developmental and Prep), Adult, and Pro — built on the brand's five tenets of athletic-based training: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength, core and conditioning, and cool down. Beyond group training, members can access one-on-one coaching with world-class trainers.

As the brand continues to redefine athletic development at every level — from youth athletes to seasoned professionals – D1 Training is seeking passionate entrepreneurs interested in opening their own location in territories available across the U.S.

For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit www.d1franchise.com .

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training is positively impacting the lives of thousands of athletes of all ages. With 170+ locations nationwide, and 200+ more franchises in various stages of development, D1 is one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1's 5-Star Training System is trusted by top athletes because it trains the whole body: no fads, no shortcuts. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit D1training.com and D1franchise.com.

SOURCE D1 Training