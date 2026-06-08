D1 Training Named a Top 10 Fitness Franchise in Entrepreneur's New 2026 Industry Rankings

Athletic-Based Training Brand Earns No. 10 Spot Among the Nation's Leading Fitness Franchises in Entrepreneur's Inaugural Industry-Specific Ranking

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D1 Training, a leading fitness and enrichment concept loved by athletes that utilizes the five core tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages, from youth athletes to fitness-minded adults, has been named a Top 10 Fitness Franchise in Entrepreneur's inaugural Top 10 Franchises in Every Industry rankings. D1 Training earned the No. 10 spot in the Fitness category, placing the brand among the strongest performers in one of franchising's most competitive and fastest-growing industries.

"D1 Training earning a place among the top fitness franchises in the country is a direct result of the model we've built and the franchisees who bring it to life every day," said Will Bartholomew, Founder and CEO of D1 Training. "To be ranked alongside the most respected names in fitness motivates us to keep raising the bar for what athletic-based training should look like nationwide."

D1 Training ranks among the top 10 fitness franchises in 2026. Post this

Entrepreneur debuted the industry ranking this year, spotlighting the top franchises across a wide range of categories for entrepreneurs evaluating new business opportunities. The Fitness category drew from the 52 fitness brands featured on Entrepreneur's most recent Franchise 500® list, including D1 Training, which ranked #315 on the list overall. Each brand was evaluated on more than 150 data points spanning costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Built on Athletic-Based Training

D1 Training is answering to the continued demand for a training experience based on the same five core tenets used to develop elite athletes: dynamic warm-up, performance, core and injury prevention, speed and agility, and cool down. The brand's 5-Star Training System is making high-performance coaching accessible to youth athletes, collegiate and professional competitors, and everyday fitness enthusiasts alike, delivered through age- and skill-appropriate programming that trains the whole body: no fads, no shortcuts.

That differentiated model loved by athletes has helped D1 build a loyal, results-driven membership base while giving franchisees a concept that stands apart in a crowded category. By pairing expert coaching with a structured, data-informed approach to training, D1 continues to deliver an experience members cannot find anywhere else.

To continue its growth, D1 Training is seeking franchisees interested in opening their own locations. For more information, please visit d1franchise.com.

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training is positively impacting the lives of thousands of athletes of all ages. With 170+ locations nationwide, and 200+ more franchises in various stages of development, D1 is one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1's 5-Star Training System is trusted by top athletes because it trains the whole body: no fads, no shortcuts. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit D1Training.com and D1franchise.com.

SOURCE D1 Training