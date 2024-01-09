D1 Training Kicks Off 2024 with Opening of Milestone 100th Location as Franchise Development Surges

Franchise Expansion, Professional Athlete Partnerships, and Streamlined Operations Fuel Leading Fitness Franchise's Growth into The New Year

NASHVILLE. Tenn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals, kicks off 2024 with the opening of its milestone 100th location in Merrillville, Indiana. This comes on the heels of an impressive 2023, achieving substantial revenue growth across current facilities and the opening of 26 new locations. Heading into 2024, D1 has set its plans to open more than 50 units with double that in development, bringing its future total to 250 units.

D1 Training 100th Opening Celebration Video

"Watching this company grow from our roots in Tennessee to a beloved fitness brand across the country has been nothing short of remarkable," said Will Bartholomew, D1 Training Founder and CEO. "The journey from our first location to our 100th location has been a humbling experience – and to see this historic moment come to life is truly and honor. This milestone opening further solidifies D1 Training as an industry leader as we continue to deliver world-class coaching and great programs to 100 different cities, serving thousands of athletes."

Keys to the brand's success have been enhancements to franchisee support starting with presales, growing a network of world-class coaches, leaning into professional athlete brand ambassadors such as Tim Tebow, improvements to operator training, and streamlined communication.

Additionally, the brand has put a refined focus on its commitment to the D1 Training mission, which is to create a space for and support athletes of any age in their fitness goals. Fundamentals included fine-tuning the athlete sign-up process and getting athletes enrolled in customized programs for their individual goals. With a service mindset, the brand was able to refine and optimize the business model and athlete experience. This resulted in strong performance, achieving 6.5% revenue growth compared to the previous year.

The industry remains strong as ever, with an untapped growth potential in scholastic training. The competitive landscape of youth sports is ever changing and having access to a place like D1 - where young athletes can hone their skills – is becoming increasingly important. This paired with D1's adult and personal training programs provides an unmatched opportunity. With vast whitespace across the country, eager and passionate franchisees are flocking to the franchise opportunity and growth potential.

"It's rewarding to be a part of such a remarkable business, surrounded by exceptional individuals and dedicated franchise owners," said Dan Murphy, D1 Training Chief Operating Officer. "We've proven that we can stand the test of time and that the market really wants what we are providing at D1 Training. Our team is always looking toward the future and is committed to ensuring continued success for the brand and athletes we work with."

Fueling D1's performance is a strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group that will continue to propel D1 as a national brand synonymous with high-caliber athletic performance and fitness. The success of the brand has not gone unnoticed as the industry has recognized D1 with several award wins including being ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, and making an appearance on the prestigious Inc. 5000.

All locations offer three core training programs, Scholastic (Rookie, Developmental, Prep and Overtime), Adult and Pro. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. Outside of group workouts, D1 offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches.

