D1 Training Ranked Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® List

Leading Fitness Franchise Claims Top 500 Rank, A Testament to Growth and Excellence in 2024

NASHVILLE. Tenn., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D1 Training, a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks D1 Training as #446 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We are very proud to be listed in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®," said Will Bartholomew, D1 Training Founder and CEO. "It's such an accomplishment to see our unwavering commitment to providing state-of-the-art athletic-based training be recognized by such an established publication. As we move forward, our goal is to continue the momentum built and pave the way for the future of fitness, ensuring our continuous expansion for years ahead."

The ranking comes on the heels of an impressive 2023, with the brand achieving substantial revenue growth across current facilities and the opening of 26 new locations. Since the start of 2024, D1 Training has already celebrated its milestone 100th location opening and set plans to open more than 50 units with double that currently in development, bringing its future total to 250 units.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500® has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," said Jason Feifer, Editor-In-Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. D1 Training's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view D1 Training in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit www.d1franchise.com, call 615-465-0385 or email [email protected].

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training began franchising in 2017. The brand has grown to more than 100 locations currently open, with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development. The brand was recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, was named a Top 30 Gym in America by Men's Health Magazine, and also made an appearance on The Inc. 5000 which ranks the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1 Training has been endorsed by the NFL Players Association as an approved training facility and is a preferred partner of the National Academy of Sports Medicine. D1 Training is actively seeking qualified, community-minded franchisees with a passion for the fitness industry to continue its growth through single and multi-unit franchise deals. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.d1franchise.com/.

SOURCE D1 Training