D1 Training Sees Explosive Growth in Q1 with Signed Agreements for 16 New Units

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D1 Training , a leading fitness concept utilizing the five core tenets of athletic-based training to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals, is riding a wave of exponential franchise development with 16 new agreements signed in the first three months of the year. The brand set ambitious goals for 2024 to open more than 50 units by year's end, bringing its future total of units sold to 250. D1 Training is well on its way to achieving this goal with 13 locations already open, nine of which opened during Q1.

The new signed agreements cover St. Petersburg, FL; Miami, FL; Land O'Lake, FL; Panama City, FL; Atlanta, GA; Raleigh, NC; Wilmington, NC; Houston, TX; Dallas, TX; Omaha, NE; Wichita, KS; Long Island, NY; Fort Collins, CO; Southwest Colorado Springs, CO; Parker, CO; and Carmel Valley, CA. A total of 15 franchisees are behind these signed agreements. With a commitment to helping both new and existing franchisees grow within the fitness industry, D1 is excited to see two franchisees become multi-unit operators with additional territories and 13 new franchisees enter D1 Training's system through these signed agreements.

"What we have to offer athletes at D1 Training has always been one-of-a-kind, but as interest in our franchise opportunity has grown, it's become more evident to prospective franchise owners that what we have to offer entrepreneurs is equally special," said D1 Training's Founder & CEO Will Bartholomew. "Our world-class team has worked for years to lock down our operational systems, facilitate onboarding, and position our brand as the #1 place for athletes. At the rate we are growing, our team is on track to help athletes and entrepreneurs everywhere find success."

March marked the largest sales month in the company's history, reflecting D1 Training's growth not just as a franchisor, but as a successful business model for entrepreneurs. Since the brand's milestone 100th location opening at the beginning of the year, D1 Training has announced a partnership with PRIME , collaborated with professional athletes , and invested in the expansion of its corporate team. D1 Training is running at full speed towards its goals, and the efforts are reflected in the franchise's stellar growth numbers.

"D1 Training's newest franchisees are an inspiring crew of driven, hard-working individuals who are going to cultivate spaces for athletes to set goals and grow," said Dan Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of D1 Training. "The spirit of the services we provide our athletes carries over into how we run our business– we want franchisees to be a part of a team, to work hard and be motivated to give back. Seeing so many engaged entrepreneurs wanting to join D1 Training underscores the exceptional business opportunities we've created and is a testament to the sense of community we've built among athletes and business owners."

The D1 Training mission differentiates the brand from other fitness franchises by creating a space for and supporting athletes of all ages. D1 Training is a pioneer of scholastic training and developed age-appropriate programs for athletes as young as seven years old. With adult and personal training programs, D1 Training covers the bases for fitness services athletes are seeking out.

All locations offer three core training programs, Scholastic (Rookie, Developmental, Prep and Overtime), Adult and Pro. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. Outside of group workouts, D1 offers one-on-one training with world-class coaches.

For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit www.d1franchise.com , call 615-465-0385 or email [email protected].

About D1 Training

Founded in 2001 by former NFL player Will Bartholomew, and based in Nashville, D1 Training began franchising in 2017. The brand has grown to more than 100 locations currently open, with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development. The brand was recently ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, was named a Top 30 Gym in America by Men's Health Magazine, and also made an appearance on The Inc. 5000 which ranks the fastest growing private companies in the nation. D1 Training has been endorsed by the NFL Players Association as an approved training facility and is a preferred partner of the National Academy of Sports Medicine. D1 Training is actively seeking qualified, community-minded franchisees with a passion for the fitness industry to continue its growth through single and multi-unit franchise deals. For more information on D1 Training and franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.d1franchise.com/.

