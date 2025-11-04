d1g1t Launches New Portfolio Management Enhancements, Expanded Client Management and Investor Tools Aimed at Elevating the Advisor-Client Experience

Platform processes millions of accounts instantly and executes bulk data loading, rebalancing, reporting and billing faster than ever freeing up time and optimizing workflows

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - d1g1t, a leading enterprise wealthtech provider, today announced groundbreaking enhancements to its wealth management platform including re-engineering the core data and processing layers to deliver unprecedented speed, scalability, and resilience. The platform's new architecture dramatically improves performance, enabling it to seamlessly support millions of accounts while accelerating complex operations such as reporting, rebalancing, and billing. These improvements deliver a faster, more responsive experience for both advisors and their clients, with uninterrupted, 24/7 access to the enterprise platform, client portal and mobile app to ensure a unified user experience across all touchpoints.

Designed to boost operational efficiency and high-quality client service, the enhancements deliver substantial performance improvements across all critical operations:

Faster Processing : Dramatically reduced load times and smoother operations across processing cycles, real-time calculations, and data rendering

: Dramatically reduced load times and smoother operations across processing cycles, real-time calculations, and data rendering Enhanced Scalability : Capability to process millions of accounts and render list views containing thousands of objects in seconds

: Capability to process millions of accounts and render list views containing thousands of objects in seconds Improved Reliability : Upgraded core components reduce disruptions during critical operations, ensuring consistent platform availability

: Upgraded core components reduce disruptions during critical operations, ensuring consistent platform availability Stronger Security Management: Users can link research documents directly to individual securities, streamlining due diligence and supporting better investment decisions.

"This new version is not just an upgrade; it's the foundation for the next generation of innovation in wealth management technology. Combining architectural excellence with powerful new functionality enables our clients to serve more investors more effectively while maintaining the personalized digital experience that wealth management firms need to differentiate themselves in today's market," said Benoit Fleury, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, d1g1t. "Every enhancement reflects our deep understanding of what wealth management firms need to thrive—powerful technology that doesn't just perform better but actively strengthens the relationship between advisors and their clients. With critical information and trusted analytics readily available, advisors can provide immediate responses to client inquiries and deliver more informed financial advice."

Underscoring our commitment to delivering an enterprise‑grade wealth management platform that empowers firms to operate efficiently and provide exceptional client experiences, this version introduces several powerful new capabilities designed to uplevel client management and portfolio management such as:

Advanced Analytics with Rich Contextual Intelligence Strengthens Client Engagement

To unlock the full value of the platform's powerful analytics capabilities, new features that deliver greater context, clarity, and relevance include enabling advisors to take comprehensive notes, record detailed client events, and access in-depth security profile views. Transforming raw numbers into actionable intelligence gives advisors deeper insights into client relationships and portfolio performance.

Advanced Cash and Trade Management Streamlines Portfolio Management Workflows

The platform introduces sophisticated cash management operations for raising and deploying cash using pro-rata methods, specialized UMA account operations with sleeve-specific functionality, and enhanced trade review capabilities through the new Recommended Trade page with custom views and bulk actions.

Upgraded Contact Management Capabilities to Enrich Personalization

Transforms how advisors manage client relationships with streamlined document viewing and intuitive note-taking functionality that keeps all relevant client information centralized and easily accessible. Enhanced relationship tracking and management tools provide advisors with a comprehensive view of every client interaction, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks while enabling more personalized service delivery.

"By streamlining workflows and accelerating complex operations, we're freeing up advisors to focus on what they do best: delivering quality advice with trusted analytics, and building meaningful client relationships," said Dr. Dan Rosen, CEO and Co-founder, d1g1t. "Meanwhile, our enhanced portal and mobile app capabilities meet today's client expectations for instant, around-the-clock access to their portfolios. When advisors can operate more efficiently and clients can engage on their terms, everyone wins."

This new version of d1g1t is available immediately. For more information visit www.d1g1t.com or email us.

About d1g1t

d1g1t is a leading wealth management technology provider that helps RIAs, Multi-family offices, Broker Dealers, Custodians, and Bank Advisor Networks transition to a digital business model. Our award-winning Enterprise Wealth Management Platform is designed to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with an integrated platform that drives scale and operational efficiencies across the organization. Powered by an institutional-grade performance and risk engine, d1g1t provides on-demand analytics consistently used across integrated workflows for reporting, billing, trading, compliance, and client engagement activities. d1g1t provides advisors and their clients with the best digital experience available in the market, enabling firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Learn more at www.d1g1t.com.

