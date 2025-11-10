D2 Asset Management Expands Its Residential Credit Platform through Addition of Residential Capital Partners

Platform designed to provide more efficient financing solutions for real estate investors and institutions

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D2 Asset Management, LP ("D2") today announced it has completed the integration of the Residential Capital Partners ("ResCap") team, a Dallas-based private lender serving single-family real estate investors nationwide. The transaction marks a significant milestone in the expansion of D2's residential credit platform, integrating ResCap's scaled origination and servicing platform with D2's institutional capital base and capital markets infrastructure.

The transaction enhances D2's direct lending capabilities for single-family real estate investors, positioning the firm to deliver a comprehensive suite of credit solutions – including residential transition, construction and long-term rental loans. By combining ResCap's borrower-facing origination engine and underwriting expertise with D2's capabilities, the platform is designed to provide more efficient financing solutions for real-estate investors and institutions.

"ResCap adds another borrower-centric direct origination engine to our residential ecosystem," said Luke Doramus, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of D2. "We see powerful synergies between ResCap's local-market expertise and our vision for enabling a full range of financing solutions across residential real estate markets. This transaction underscores D2's commitment to building a vertically integrated residential credit platform focused on risk management and generating durable, cycle-resilient returns."

"Joining D2 enables ResCap to serve our borrowers at greater scale while preserving what they value most – speed, transparency, and partnership," said Paul Jackson, CEO of Residential Capital Partners. "This strategic alignment allows us to broaden our product offering and bring additional resources to support real estate investors nationwide."

About D2 Asset Management

D2 Asset Management, LP is an alternative investment firm specializing in credit and asset-based investing across the capital structure. Founded in 2024, D2 was established to meet the evolving needs of the modern investment management landscape. The firm provides innovative and flexible capital solutions across industries, markets, and cycles, with a focus on delivering consistent, attractive risk-adjusted returns.

About Residential Capital Partners

Residential Capital Partners is a private lending platform that provides financing solutions to single-family real estate investors across the United States. Founded in Dallas in 2010, ResCap specializes in residential transition, bridge and long-term rental loans, offering borrowers speed, transparency, and consistency throughout the investment lifecycle. Since its founding, ResCap has funded thousands of investor projects across major U.S. markets and established itself as a reliable capital partner for real-estate entrepreneurs.

