D2 Consulting to Exhibit at Asembia's Specialty Pharmacy Summit

"As our service offerings have grown, we look for opportunities to demonstrate our expertise," said Dean Erhardt, President of D2 Consulting. "Asembia's Specialty Pharmacy Summit is the premier event for this market and given our deep services portfolio for specialty pharmacies we feel this is a great venue to showcase our capabilities."

Established in 2008, D2 has grown rapidly to become one of the nation's leading life sciences consulting firms. In recent years, the Company has developed a reputation for specialty pharmacy consulting expertise, having successfully led more than 250 specialty pharmacy accreditations. With increasing demand for its services, in 2018, D2 launched additional offerings, including an ongoing support program to help specialty pharmacies maintain their accreditations, as well as programs designed to provide guidance around building world class sales teams within the specialty pharmacy space.

In addition to its accreditation and sales advisement services, D2 offers an array of management consulting solutions for biopharmaceutical companies including market evaluation, commercialization strategies, distribution and implementation, reimbursement and access, product support services and analytics.

D2's talent base draws from a deep pool of consultants who are experts at specific business disciplines in biopharmaceuticals and features a robust bench of full-time senior consultants as well as strategic relationships with ad hoc advisors filling specific roles as needed. "We've been successful by offering our clients proven experts who can plug and play anywhere, anytime necessary to get the job done," said Erhardt. "It's not financially feasible for most organizations to maintain an in-house staff with all the acumen required to succeed in today's complex business environment. More and more, organizations are tapping experts with deep vertical experience to help guide their internal teams to a successful business outcome."

About D2 Consulting

D2 Consulting (D2) is recognized as the industry's leading provider of commercialization services to the life sciences industry. D2 assists emerging and established pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, specialty pharmacies and medical device manufacturers to develop and execute strategic business initiatives, ensuring successful launch, distribution and reimbursement to support an ongoing leadership position in the marketplace. Visit D2 at www.D2rx.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d2-consulting-to-exhibit-at-asembias-specialty-pharmacy-summit-300637239.html

SOURCE D2 Consulting

Related Links

http://www.d2rx.com

