D2 Creative Recognized as a Top Life Sciences Marketing Services Provider for 2024 by Life Sciences Review

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D2 Creative, a full-service digital marketing and communications agency specializing in the life sciences industry, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2024 Top Life Sciences Marketing Services Provider by Life Sciences Review.

This esteemed recognition highlights D2 Creative's commitment to delivering impactful, innovative, and results-driven marketing solutions for life sciences companies of all sizes. With an average client relationship spanning over seven years, D2's commitment to long-term success is evident in its enduring partnerships with top medical device and technology companies.

D2 Creative was selected from a large pool of candidates following an exhaustive evaluation process by a panel of industry experts, C-level executives, and the Life Sciences Review editorial board.

"Receiving this honor is a testament to our team," said Mike DeFabrizio, President of D2 Creative. "Our clients know they can rely on the D2 team to bring the same level of dedication, talent, and industry knowledge on to every project."

About D2 Creative

Based in New Jersey, D2 Creative is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing agency that partners with life sciences companies to deliver impactful brand experiences, enhance engagement, and drive conversions. With over two decades of experience, D2 Creative offers a comprehensive suite of marketing services, including branding and messaging, SEO, content development, web and app design, video production, and digital campaign strategy and management.

