D2 Solutions Acquires ProModRx to Expand Technology and Services Supporting Enhanced Patient Access and Engagement

ProModRx adds infrastructure and capabilities that strengthen D2's support from initial access through ongoing patient services

SAINT CHARLES, Mo., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D2 Solutions, a healthcare consulting and technology company focused on market access, reimbursement and patient support, has acquired ProModRx, a cloud-based technology platform designed to help speed patient access to prescription medications.

The acquisition expands D2's services to better assist pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, traditional hubs and pharmacies across the full scope of the patient journey. That support includes therapy initiation, prescription capture, electronic benefits verification, prior authorization support, dispensing coordination and ongoing patient engagement.

The need for stronger connectivity between manufacturers, prescribers and patients is significant. In recent D2 research, 21% of adults delayed starting a prescribed medication because of confusion or access issues. In addition, 11% of respondents did not pick up their medication from the pharmacy, 12% skipped doses and 8% stopped treatment earlier than planned.

The deal also comes as healthcare stakeholders—especially patients, providers and manufacturers—face growing pressure to manage access, reimbursement and fulfillment amid a more complex pricing and policy environment.

"D2's focus has always been responding to market demands and the needs of our partners by helping address gaps in market access, operational support and patient services," said Dean Erhardt, D2 Founder and CEO. "The integration of ProModRx expands our ability to deliver the services and infrastructure our industry—and their patients—are asking for. Together, we offer an ecosystem of solutions focused on helping patients start therapy faster and with fewer barriers."

The acquisition strengthens the capabilities D2 brings to clients through its UltraTouch® Verify and UltraTouch® Engage offerings:

UltraTouch Verify reduces therapy delays through:

Patient and drug-specific electronic Benefit Verification (eBV) for both medical and pharmacy benefits

Comprehensive coverage insights across all therapy types

Prior authorization workflows

Prescriber-input collection

Automated appeals workflows

UltraTouch Engage connects with patients earlier and keeps them engaged through therapy with:

Automated outreach

Enrollment and onboarding support

Multilingual digital communication

The deal strengthens D2's support for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers that depend on reimbursement support, enrollment and product access coordination and extends its offering across retail, hospital, mail-order and specialty pharmacy channels.

As part of the acquisition, ProModRx employees will continue to support the business. Jerry Smith, ProModRx's General Manager, will be joining D2 Solutions' executive team.

"D2 has been a respected name in this industry for nearly two decades," said Smith. "ProModRx's technology and services are a natural fit for D2's UltraTouch Engage and Verify offerings. Together, we can offer our shared clients a broader and deeper set of solutions that support enrollment, reimbursement, fulfillment and ongoing engagement all within a single, integrated model."

The acquisition supports D2's focus on providing a modular, connected patient service model that supports multiple industry stakeholders.

"This acquisition is an important step," said Erhardt. "It brings together the services and infrastructure our clients need to connect enrollment, reimbursement, fulfillment and ongoing engagement more effectively—ultimately creating a better experience for patients."

D2 Solutions will be available to discuss the ProModRx technology integration at Asembia's AXS26 Summit in Las Vegas, April 26-30. To learn more, visit Booth #2014 or d2rx.com/axs26.

About D2 Solutions

D2 Solutions is a healthcare and pharma commercialization partner focused on accelerating patient access to therapy. By combining strategic advisory services with proprietary technology, D2 Solutions works to reduce friction between manufacturers, pharmacies and payers. From streamlining market access and prior authorization to supporting regulatory compliance and accreditation, the D2 Solutions platform is designed to optimize the specialty drug lifecycle and help patients access the therapies they need. Learn more at d2rx.com.

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SOURCE D2 Solutions