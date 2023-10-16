D2 Traffic Technologies Announces Partnership with Streetline

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D2 Traffic Technologies, a pioneering force in the realm of transportation innovation, has joined forces with Streetline, the experienced provider of accurate, real-time parking availability and policy solutions.

Streetline leverages machine-learning technology to deliver real-time parking availability and parking demand data, accurately and reliably, on- and off-street.
D2 Traffic Technologies has carved a niche in the transportation sector by filling the gaps through groundbreaking innovations and sustainable solutions. With a mission to create safer and more efficient transportation systems, D2 Traffic Technologies has consistently delivered cutting-edge technology solutions that have transformed the way people experience urban mobility.

Streetline, with over two decades of unparalleled expertise in deploying real-time parking availability solutions across North America and Europe, stands as a beacon of innovation in the industry. Its deployments span cities, universities, corporate campuses, and mobility partners, showcasing their extensive experience and commitment to redefining urban mobility.

Streetline's platform powers infrastructure-less sensing, an Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, and a suite of management tools designed to support smart parking solutions. By leveraging this advanced technology, D2 Traffic Technologies aims to further enhance the efficiency of transportation networks, reduce traffic congestion, and minimize the environmental impact of urban commuting.

The collaboration between D2 Traffic Technologies and Streetline promises to converge innovation, technology, and sustainability to enhance the quality of life for communities. As both companies continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, the future of urban mobility has never looked more promising.

About D2 Traffic Technologies:
D2 Traffic Technologies is a leading provider of intelligent traffic management solutions, dedicated to delivering innovative and efficient systems that enhance urban mobility and road safety. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service, D2 Traffic Technologies delivers solutions that address the evolving challenges of modern urban environments.

