D2C Beauty Brand Celebrates Its First On-Shelf Presence With Ulta Beauty® Partnership

"We performed some significant demographic analysis and there is a lot of overlap between our target customer and Ulta's," says Andrea Marshall, Director of Retail for L'ange. "Giving those customers the accessibility to be able to test our products in the store allows us to elevate customer experience with our brand."

"We did some test runs on their online platform and it proved successful on both sides," says David Gabay, CMO for L'ange. "Often times, Ulta will test brands only in select stores, but it is a testament to their faith in us as a brand to launch in all stores and it is indicative of their support in our partnership with them," he adds. "The goal is to leverage our community and digital capabilities to create an online to offline behavior by driving foot traffic to their stores."

Ulta Beauty's vision for, All Things Beauty, All in One Place® is an extension of our commitment to providing our L'ange community the best experience possible, says Sloane LaMartina, Vice President of Communications for L'ange. "Our philosophy is that 'getting ready' should be easy, fun and affordable regardless of hair type or texture and Ulta provides the perfect beauty playground to do just that."

About L'ange

L'ange founder, Dalia Hadari, felt that getting ready should be easy and fun. She entered the beauty industry in 2017 intent on disrupting it by creating luxury hair products with quality ingredients and hair tools with the latest technology at affordable prices. In doing so, L'ange is able to empower women to express their inner beauty every day. Its unparalleled commitment to engage and bond with the L'ange community has allowed the company to not only listen to consumer demands, but also quickly respond to them by creating the superior products they desire.

MEDIA CONTACT: Slone LaMartina

[email protected]

SOURCE L'ange