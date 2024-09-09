D2E Labs Acquires Lunge Marketing, Expanding Global Marketplace Services

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D2E Labs Ltd. ("D2E Labs"), a leading provider of marketplace services through its operating platform Market Defense LLC ("Market Defense"), announces the acquisition of Lunge Marketing LLC ("Lunge Marketing"), a renowned full-service marketplace agency with a proven track record in data-driven strategies and large client account management.

Following the strategic acquisition in March 2022 of Market Defense, the leading Marketplace services platform dedicated to the Beauty sector, the latest acquisition of Lunge Marketing significantly enhances D2E Labs' offering of comprehensive solutions tailored to large brands, delivering a service model fully adapted to their marketplace needs across a broader range of categories.

Lunge Marketing brings a team of experienced Amazon and marketplaces experts with deep knowledge of the Durables and Lifestyle sectors. The team has a strong reputation for helping large brands achieve their marketplace goals, from product launches and marketing campaigns to advertising optimization and fulfilment solutions. Their deep expertise in Programmatic Marketing and 1P expertise strategies has attracted numerous enduring partnerships with some of the top brands in their field, providing significant advantages to the entire D2E Labs group.

Lunge Marketing clients will now benefit from Market Defense's and D2E Labs' cutting-edge technology, industry-leading processes, powerful backbone of shared services, added Brand Protection and Logistics support, and an expanded geographical footprint, enabling streamlined global expansion across all relevant marketplaces.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at Lunge Marketing to the D2E Labs family," said Charles Tellier, CEO of D2E Labs. "The knowhow that Lunge Marketing brings in its key categories perfectly complements our existing suite of services and industry expertise. Together, we are even better positioned to help our clients thrive in this dynamic and competitive environment."

Trisha Hubbard, President of Lunge Marketing, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, adding, "We are excited to join forces with D2E Labs and contribute to their continued growth and success. Our shared commitment to client satisfaction and delivering exceptional results will create a powerful offering for brands looking to excel on Amazon and other marketplaces worldwide."

About D2E Labs

D2E Labs is a leading provider of marketplace services, helping brands achieve success on the major marketplaces globally. Through its flagship initial platform dedicated to the beauty space, Market Defense, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including data and insights, account management, product listing optimization, advertising management, content creation, brand protection and more. D2E Labs is headquartered in London, UK, but majority of operations and activity sits in the US, making it one of the few truly global marketplace service providers, able to address clients' desire for integrated global marketplace support.

For more information about D2E Labs, check out www.d2e-labs.com.

About Lunge Marketing

Lunge Marketing is a full-service marketplace agency specializing in helping brands in the Durables and Lifestyle categories achieve their growth objectives. The company offers a data-driven approach to Amazon marketing, utilizing a deep understanding of the platform and best practices to deliver measurable results. Lunge Marketing is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and has a team of 20 experienced marketplace experts passionate about helping clients succeed.

For more information about Lunge Marketing, check out https://www.lungemarketing.com.

About Market Defense

Market Defense is the premiere, most sought-after partner for prestige beauty and other consumer passion brands seeking to protect brand equity and drive profitable growth on global marketplaces. Market Defense provides a full suite of services including Account Management, Brand Protection & Legal, Logistics & Operations, Advertising, and Creative, solving most complex marketplace challenges globally. Market Defense is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and has a team of 45 experienced marketplace experts passionate about the beauty space, located in the US, Europe and Latin America.

For more information about Market Defense, check out http://marketdefense.com.

Contact:

Charles Tellier

CEO, D2E Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE Market Defense LLC