D2iQ and Alcide to Host Cloud Native Virtual Summit featuring Kubernetes

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ , provider of the leading independent Kubernetes platform built to power smarter Day 2 operations, today announced that it will co-host its second Cloud Native Virtual Summit featuring Kubernetes with Alcide . The virtual event will be held between October 6 through October 8. The Cloud Native Virtual Summit featuring Kubernetes will showcase how modern enterprises are leveraging Kubernetes, CI/CD and GitOps, along with a myriad of open source tools from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) landscape. In addition, thought leaders in cloud, data, development, and containers will share best practices and real-world stories.

The event will be free to attend, but donations are encouraged to support Black Girls Code , OUT in Tech and COVID Direct Relief . Registrants can choose which charity to allocate their money to, with 100% of the proceeds will be donated to these organizations.

With more than 25 speakers from over 20 organizations presenting across 2 tracks, each day the event will start off with a thought-leader from each of our non-profit partners then followed by a welcome address from Tobi Knaup, co-founder and co-CEO at D2iQ. Next join us for our keynote speakers accompanied by breakout sessions to delve deeper into specialist areas, including:

The Building Blocks of DX: K8s Evolution from CLI to GitOps, Katie Gamanji, Cloud Platform Engineer at American Express

Katie Gamanji, Cloud Platform Engineer at American Express Cloud Native Security For Kubernetes In Practice, Gadi Naor , Founder and CTO at Alcide

, Founder and CTO at Alcide DevSecOps-Cloud Native Access Points, Nicolas M. Chaillan, Chief Software Officer at USAF

Nicolas M. Chaillan, Chief Software Officer at USAF Survey Says! Kubernetes Ain't Easy, Corbin Pacheco , Sr. Director of Product Marketing

"Organizations are accelerating digital transformation initiatives by moving to the cloud and leveraging Kubernetes to improve business agility," said Tobi Knaup, co-founder and co-CEO at D2iQ. "Our Cloud Native Virtual Summit will bring together this growing community and empower organizations as they move to, and scale, Day 2 operations on their cloud native journeys."

"We are excited to partner with D2iQ to co-host a virtual summit that addresses the market opportunity for the growth of Kubernetes," said Gadi Naor, CTO at Alcide. "With a distributed workforce, it is important to bring communities together and provide access to the thought leaders that will help them solve problems, harden security practices and ensure the business impact of their organization's cloud native journey."

A full agenda and registration information for the Cloud Native Virtual Summit featuring Kubernetes can be found here: https://www.cloud-native-summit.com/#agenda . All sessions will also be made available on-demand following the virtual event. For further information, please contact [email protected] .

About D2iQ

D2iQ provides the leading independent Kubernetes platform which simplifies and automates the really difficult tasks needed for enterprise-grade production at scale, while reducing operational burden and reducing costs. As a cloud native pioneer we have more than a decade of experience tackling the most complex, mission-critical deployments in the industry. The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform is a complete solution that includes the technology, expert services, training and support necessary to ensure your success on Day 2 and beyond. Our independence provides us the agility to meet the needs of our customers first, while always keeping TCO top of mind. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco and investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

About Alcide

Alcide is a Kubernetes security leader empowering DevOps teams to drive seamless security guardrails to their CI/CD pipelines, and security teams to continuously secure and protect their growing Kubernetes deployments. Alcide provides a single Kubernetes-native AI-driven security platform for cross Kubernetes aspects: configuration risks, visibility across clusters, and run-time security events. Combined with policies enforcement, and a behavioral anomaly engine that detects anomalous and malicious network activity, Alcide ensures that the entire dev-to-production pipeline is secured. https://www.alcide.io/

