D2iQ Appoints Joe Sexton to Board of Directors

"As the newest member of our Board of Directors, Joe will help guide the company during its next phase of growth," said Mike Fey, CEO of D2iQ. "Joe's experience and reputation for executing go-to-market strategies and scaling enterprise technology companies into a market leadership position will be invaluable to D2iQ and our customers. We look forward to Joe's contributions to the company as D2iQ meets the evolving needs of the cloud native market."

Sexton has an extensive background in sales and entrepreneurship. He is currently on the Board of Directors for CrowdStrike, on the Executive Advisory Board for PagerDuty, Board of Directors for BrainBox Intelligent Marketing, Executive Advisor to the CEO of DecisionLink and former board member for SnapRoute, now acquired by Infoblox. Previously, Sexton held significant leadership roles at companies including AppDynamics, McAfee, Mercury Interactive and CA. Sexton holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from the University of Kentucky.

"I am honored to join D2iQ's Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the company's evolution and the overall cloud market's growth into the de facto infrastructure of the modern enterprise," said Sexton. "I firmly believe that focusing on selling value instead of technology creates a winning company culture and generates positive outcomes for customers, employees and shareholders. I look forward to applying my experience in sales and helping D2iQ become the standard for successful Day 2 operations."

About D2iQ

D2iQ, formerly Mesosphere, is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/ .

