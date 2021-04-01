D2iQ Appoints Karl Triebes as Vice President of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, provider of the leading independent Kubernetes platform built to power smarter Day 2 operations, today announced the appointment of Karl Triebes as Vice President of Product. Triebes is responsible for aligning product execution and strategy around market opportunities while ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Triebes brings more than 25 years of technology industry experience across wireless networking, application software and cloud storage. Prior to D2iQ, he held technology and business leadership roles at Amazon Web Services and F5 Networks, where he helped grow the company's revenue by more than 800%. His proven leadership and success in cloud services and application delivery is well suited to guide his product leadership role at D2iQ. Triebes has also held senior executive engineering, product and innovation roles at Lassen Peak and Foundry Networks, and serves as an advisor to Airvine Scientific, a Silicon Valley-based innovator of advanced high-capacity wireless solutions. Triebes previously served as an advisor to ClariPhy Communications, a leading provider of ultra-high-speed systems-on-chip for multi-terabit data and telecom networking.

"Karl brings a diverse mix of technology experience at a pivotal moment for D2iQ as we meet accelerating demand for our Kubernetes platform," said Tobi Knaup, founder and CEO of D2iQ. "His ability to rapidly and effectively grow product teams while maintaining the highest levels of customer service will be critical to D2iQ's continued expansion."

Triebes joins D2iQ at a vital time for the company as customers are looking for Kubernetes adoption that meets the demanding needs of the enterprise. With a career focused on building scalable client infrastructure to better support customer needs, Triebes joins as a natural fit to the D2iQ team.

"The rapid expansion of Kubernetes and cloud native environments puts D2iQ at the center of one of the hottest technology markets," said Triebes. "I'm thrilled to join D2iQ to continue growing the business and expanding its popular suite of Kubernetes offerings."

Triebes also served as the chairman and founder at Apprenti, Washington State's first registered tech apprenticeship program. Apprenti connects underrepresented groups with leading companies to increase access to training and lead to successful careers in the technology sector.

About D2iQ

D2iQ provides the leading independent Kubernetes platform which simplifies and automates the really difficult tasks needed for enterprise-grade production at scale, while reducing operational burden and reducing costs. As a cloud native pioneer, we have more than a decade of experience tackling the most complex, mission-critical deployments in the industry. The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform is a complete solution that includes the technology, expert services, training and support necessary to ensure your success on Day 2 and beyond. Our independence provides us the agility to meet the needs of our customers first, while always keeping TCO top of mind. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco and investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/ .

