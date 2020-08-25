D2iQ Awarded FIPS Validation for Leading Independent Kubernetes Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, provider of the leading independent Kubernetes platform built to power smarter Day 2 operations , today announced that it has received Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) Validation (CMVP Cert #3702) for the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP). With FIPS validation, U.S. public sector organizations can accelerate adoption of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform to more quickly and securely build and deploy cloud native applications and services.

The FIPS validation builds on D2iQ's expanding presence in the public sector, including the Department of Defense's selection of D2iQ for DevSecOps solutions and services. D2iQ is currently deployed within the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Air Force. "Through the DoD DevSecOps Enterprise Services team, Platform One, we have successfully worked with D2iQ in making available their upstream fully air-gapped Kubernetes solution, Konvoy, across the agency through Repo One/Iron Bank," said Nicolas Chaillan, Chief Software Officer, Air Force, and Co-Lead DoD Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative.

By obtaining FIPS validation for its Kubernetes Platform, D2iQ enhances an organization's security posture by eliminating the need for domain-specific expertise in encryption protocols, freeing infrastructure and platform teams to focus on building solutions. D2iQ now enables DKP infrastructure components automatically enforce encryption in-transit, vital to workplace orchestration, and at the data layer for storage of sensitive data.

"D2iQ continues to increase its support of the U.S. public sector's focus on application platform security," said Darron Makrokanis, VP of North American Public Sector, D2iQ. "With the FIPS validation, D2iQ reinforces its commitment to providing a secure cloud native environment for all of its public sector and regulated industry clients in finance, healthcare, energy and transportation. By simplifying the path to secure Kubernetes deployments in production environments, we are empowering our public sector customers to drive new cloud native applications and services."

With D2iQ's acceptance as a secure CNCF-Certified Kubernetes distribution in Iron Bank, the centralized artifact repository, any DoD agency can now confidently acquire and implement the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform in its environment. The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform provides an enterprise-grade Kubernetes foundation with the added access to the expert insights, training, service, and support required to reach successful Day 2 operations.

About D2iQ

D2iQ provides the leading independent Kubernetes platform which simplifies and automates the really difficult tasks needed for a successful Day 2 while reducing operational burden. As a cloud native pioneer we have more than a decade of experience tackling the most complex, mission-critical deployments in the industry. The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform is a complete solution that includes the technology, expert services, training and support to ensure a successful Day 2 no matter where you are on your cloud native journey. Our independence provides us the agility to meet the needs of our customers first, while always keeping TCO top of mind. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

