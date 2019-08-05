D2iQ, formerly Mesosphere, Launches Broad Expansion of Strategy with Release of Kubernetes Distribution and Data Services Offerings

"D2iQ reflects both our legacy and future focus: to deliver enterprise-grade cloud platforms so that our customers can embrace prevailing open source and cloud native innovations, such as Kubernetes, while realizing greater success in Day 2," says Mike Fey, CEO of D2iQ.

Organizations must navigate a constantly evolving and complex landscape of open source technologies to power their cloud native journeys. This complexity and its associated costs are often amplified when organizations attempt to deploy, integrate and maintain cloud native applications in their daily operations. As one of the original cloud innovators, D2iQ harnesses its experience from some of the world's largest cloud deployments to provide the navigational guidance that ensures the scalability, resilience, governance and security that enterprises demand.

"We have had a relationship with D2iQ for three years to provide DC/OS because they understand the cloud native landscape at both a strategic and deep technical level. We see their new company strategy and offerings as a natural progression of what D2iQ has been doing for years and are excited to continue our relationship," Robert Farr, Senior Director and Distinguished Engineer at Cerner Corporation.

D2iQ is introducing three new solution spheres encompassing the technology, services, training and support organized within core technology practices. The initial spheres include:

Ksphere --Leveraging a foundation of Kubernetes, Ksphere is tailor-made to deliver advanced capabilities for application orchestration. Ksphere features the very best technologies from across the cloud native ecosystem, including Konvoy , to ensure an enterprise-grade Kubernetes experience. In addition, D2iQ is a full-service, CNCF-certified Kubernetes training and service provider, meaning D2iQ can successfully assist organizations at any phase of their journey.

Datasphere --Designed to build and maintain large-scale data analytics, data science and data-driven application environments, Datasphere leverages the best open source data capabilities to ensure the successful use of services such as Kafka, Spark and Cassandra.

Mesosphere --By providing a mature foundation for massive application scale and reliability leveraging DC/OS, Mesosphere drives some of the largest applications on the planet.

Within each sphere, D2iQ is expanding its offerings for popular cloud native technologies, including Konvoy (part of Ksphere) which is a core Kubernetes distribution with monitoring, logging, ingress control and disaster recovery to provision full Kubernetes clusters and supporting services all in a single installer. This empowers organizations with a production-ready cluster in hours versus weeks. Konvoy is generally available immediately.

The company also announced the upcoming release of Kommander, a new product that solves the problem of governing all Kubernetes clusters deployed across an organization by providing a single pane of glass for lifecycle management, observability, and configuration management for multi-cluster environments. An alpha version of Kommander is available immediately to users of Konvoy.

Additionally, the company announced a significant expansion to its professional services, support and training offerings. These include a robust suite of solutions to support an organization's cloud native initiatives regardless of whether they are in the initial scoping and planning stage or post-production support of their cloud native stack.

D2iQ also provided a preview of upcoming expansions to both its Datasphere and Mesosphere offerings:

Coming soon are a set of technologies and support for a wide range of stateful data services including such open source services as Kafka, Spark, Cassandra and Jupyter.

DC/OS version 1.14, its flagship Mesosphere solution, is expected to become generally available this Fall.

"D2iQ is uniquely positioned at the intersection of enterprise technology expertise and open source experience. D2iQ's new strategy to help enterprises accelerate the success of their cloud deployments is not only well-timed but also much needed," said Vinod Khosla, Managing Partner of Khosla Ventures.

