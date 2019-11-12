D2iQ Introduces Kommander for Enterprise-Grade Governance and Management of Kubernetes Clusters

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that power smarter Day 2 operations, today announced the release of Kommander, a new product that delivers federated multi-cluster management and governance across disparate clusters for any on-premise or cloud Kubernetes distribution. Kommander provides unified lifecycle management, observability, and configuration management across an organization's Kubernetes clusters, enabling successful Day 2 operations for enterprises around the globe.

The popularity of Kubernetes has led to rapid adoption amongst both early movers and mainstream organizations, but as with any advanced technology, the benefits are accompanied by challenges. As enterprises deploy an expanse of clusters with limited standardization or centralized governance, new risks are introduced, and operational efficiency is impacted. Kommander addresses these challenges by providing role-based visibility and unified operational control for a wide variety of in-the-cloud and on-premises Kubernetes distributions, including D2iQ's Konvoy. With a detailed dashboard for viewing multi-cluster health, managing distributed operations and leveraging operational insights for an enterprise's Kubernetes usage, Kommander enables multi-cluster governance and centralized supervision without interfering with the day-to-day business functions and individual team requirements that different clusters support.

Kommander also empowers developers with the freedom to deploy new code into development, testing and production environments, while delivering visibility and control to IT operations teams.

D2iQ also announced that Kommander will soon be accompanied by Dispatch, a service that delivers full lifecycle continuous integration / continuous deployment (CI/CD) capabilities for simplified and accelerated deployment of new code, reducing time to value for developers and saving precious cycles from already burdened or scarce resources.

"The exponential growth of Kubernetes clusters and workloads is leading to ungoverned cluster sprawl," said Ben Hindman, co-founder and chief product officer, D2iQ. "Without centralized governance, an enterprise is exposing itself to significant risk, increasing operational overhead and magnifying the overall complexity of Kubernetes infrastructures across the organization. Kommander empowers organizations with governance and standardization across a wide expanse of Kubernetes resources while delivering the lifecycle management, unified policy and better performance insight required for smarter Day 2 operations."

Kommander features a number of core operational services for enterprises to manage the expanding footprint of organizational Kubernetes resources, including:

Multi-Cluster UI : With scalability, multi-cluster management and detailed insights across any Kubernetes clusters, Kommander provides visibility and control for multiple Konvoy and non-Konvoy clusters, including cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments.

: With scalability, multi-cluster management and detailed insights across any Kubernetes clusters, Kommander provides visibility and control for multiple Konvoy and non-Konvoy clusters, including cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. Automatic Lifecycle Management: Kommander's centralized management enables organizations to ascertain which cluster needs to upgrade or deploy so that there is a consistent upgrade policy, deployment policy and security within a single pane of glass.

Kommander's centralized management enables organizations to ascertain which cluster needs to upgrade or deploy so that there is a consistent upgrade policy, deployment policy and security within a single pane of glass. Multi-Cluster Configuration and Policy Management : Kommander provides federated management empowering the organization to deliver standardized configuration and policy across clusters while ensuring delegated responsibilities to lines-of-business and development teams as required.

: Kommander provides federated management empowering the organization to deliver standardized configuration and policy across clusters while ensuring delegated responsibilities to lines-of-business and development teams as required. Secure Governance: Kommander ensures a more secure operational environment by empowering the organization to deliver a sanctioned catalog of cloud native services, to manage delivery location of application services, and to govern secure access to these services.

D2iQ Kommander is available now.

About D2iQ

D2iQ, formerly Mesosphere, is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/ .

SOURCE D2iQ

Related Links

https://d2iq.com

