D2iQ Launches Global Channel Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that power smarter Day 2 operations, today announced the launch of the D2iQ Partner Program, a partner program designed to enable cloud native growth within the channel and reseller community. The new program empowers new and existing channel and resell partners with opportunities to unlock cloud native revenue streams and extend their market reach.

"Partners are the key factors to success when it comes to customers being able to manage and mitigate risk on their cloud native journey; that's why D2iQ has launched its global channel program," said Joe Taborek, Chief Revenue Officer at D2iQ. "This program builds structure for our growing channel and resell business while also showing our commitment to the cloud native community. The goal of this program is not only to empower our channel and reseller community but also to support our customers as they make their journey to cloud native."

"Our partner network is a critical component of our extended professional services capabilities," said Steve Davito, SVP Worldwide Customer Success and Customer Support at D2iQ. "In addition to offering training, services and support, D2iQ, a CNCF Kubernetes Training Partner and Kubernetes Certified Service Provider, is integrating partner resources to deliver truly transformational results for enterprise customers. This creates a force multiplier that accelerates delivery times and improves customer outcomes."

The program enables partners to:

Build recurring revenue streams: D2iQ's subscription model allows partners to build predictable, year-over-year recurring revenue, fueling bottomline growth

the D2iQ Partner Program enables partners to separate from the competition by automating standards and infrastructure support, freeing their teams to focus on rapidly adding value Extend their each: D2iQ has created industry-leading solutions and the D2iQ Partner Program positions partners within the right client engagements, empowering partners with extended reach and enhanced market penetration

Here is what D2iQ's current partners are saying about the newly developed channel program and product portfolio:

"We are excited about KUDO from D2iQ, aka Kubernetes Universal Declarative Operator, a toolkit for writing operators for Kubernetes which will help accelerate the creation of open source and commercial operators - one of the most interesting topics in our technology stack." -- Nicolas Muller, CTO (Treeptik, France, D2iQ Advanced Partner)

"PUE helps companies to obtain the maximum value from their data with the most innovative technical solutions. We partner with D2iQ on our developments and systems integrations to gain functionality and scalability." -- Sergio Rodríguez de Gúzman, CTO (Pue, Spain, D2iQ Advanced Partner)

"We are very excited about our partnership with D2iQ. At Keedio, we have extensive experience in the deployment of Big Data services, as well as a solid team of professional data scientists. We are confident that this partnership will further support digital transformation and increase the competitiveness for Spanish companies." -- Francisco León Martorell, COO (Keedio, Spain, D2iQ Advanced Partner)

"The underlying idea is to leverage emerging technologies to help large enterprises accelerate their cloud-native journey. As an early go-to-market partner with D2iQ in the Philippines, our deep experience in open source and cloud native technologies combined with our Agile development process and successful cloud native implementations is an essential part of creating a holistic cloud adoption strategy for our enterprise clients." -- Michael Lim, President and CEO. (Exist Software Labs, Philippines, D2iQ Authorized Partner)

"KBSYS is an open platform MSA specialist and has been contributing to customer success in development, deployment and management with D2iQ. As the demand for cloud implementation is skyrocketing globally, we provide customers DC/OS for an enterprise-level hybrid edge cloud solution, and Konvoy and Kommander to accelerate the Kubernetes and cloud native environments. D2iQ offers technology, training, and services that are certainly one of the most vital elements in the optimization of enterprise cloud, and thus, KBSYS will continue to work with D2iQ for the success of our customers including SK Hynix, Magnachip, CJ Logistics, and many others to come." -- KeeBaek Kim, CEO (KBSYS, Korea, D2iQ Advanced Partner)

For additional information on the D2iQ Partner Program, please visit: https://d2iq.com/partners .

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/ .

