D2iQ Reports Record Growth in Second Quarter, Continuing Momentum in $233 Billion Cloud Services Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, provider of the leading independent Kubernetes platform built to power smarter Day 2 operations, today announced results from a record-breaking second quarter of 2020. The 180% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for its Kubernetes solutions over the last year drove the strongest quarter in company history. D2iQ also closed three deals with an annual value of more than $1 million each in Q2, including two deals for the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform and one for its Mesosphere DC/OS Platform.

According to a recent D2iQ survey, more than three-quarters of organizations say Kubernetes is a central part of their digital transformation strategy. "In the wake of the pandemic, organizations are accelerating digital transformation initiatives by moving to the cloud and leveraging Kubernetes to improve business agility," said Will Freiberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer, D2iQ. "Our strong Q2 growth and continued product innovation is a testament to the value and expertise D2iQ brings to customers on their cloud native journey - especially during this unprecedented moment in time."

D2iQ's Q2 success comes one year after the company's significant expansion in strategy and product portfolio in August 2019. D2iQ doubled down on its commitment to enabling organizations on cloud native journeys to achieve intelligent Day 2 operations. The expanded strategy featured new Kubernetes solutions and an enhanced Mesosphere DC/OS Platform. The recently introduced D2iQ Kubernetes Platform offers a complete solution that includes the technology, expert services, training and support required to assist organizations in their journey to Day 2 and beyond.

"When developing, deploying and maintaining cloud-native applications, organizations must navigate a number of challenges and complexities to be successful in Day 2 operations," said Tobi Knaup, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, D2iQ. "As pioneers in cloud native technologies with over a decade of experience, we understand these challenges firsthand and are continuing to invest in product innovations to better meet all organizations, no matter where they are in their cloud native journey."

Additional Key Product Highlights in Q2 include:

Kommander 1.1: With hybrid and multi-cloud management of 3rd-party clusters including EKS, AKS and GKE, a single operational view, and integrated cost management, users can better track their Kubernetes and cloud costs in real time.

Conductor GA: Launched on-demand interactive learning platform designed to accelerate onboarding to Kubernetes and other cloud-native technologies by focusing on hands-on experience.

KUDO for Kubeflow: Released end-to-end machine learning platform built for security, scale, and speed, enabling enterprises to develop and deploy machine learning models on top of shared resources using the best open-source technologies.

Following the tremendous success of our inaugural Cloud Native Virtual Summit featuring Kubernetes, D2iQ will host its follow up Fall Virtual Summit on October 6-8, 2020. The event will bring together thought leaders in the cloud, data and container space to share best practices and real-world stories.

About D2iQ

D2iQ provides the leading independent Kubernetes platform which simplifies and automates the really difficult tasks needed for enterprise-grade production at scale, while reducing operational burden and reducing costs. As a cloud native pioneer we have more than a decade of experience tackling the most complex, mission-critical deployments in the industry. The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform is a complete solution that includes the technology, expert services, training and support necessary to ensure your success on Day 2 and beyond. Our independence provides us the agility to meet the needs of our customers first, while always keeping TCO top of mind. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco and investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

