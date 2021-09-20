D2iQ Unveils Version 2.0 of Kubernetes Platform to Power Applications Across Any Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, a leading independent Kubernetes platform, today announced version 2.0 of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP). DKP 2.0 is underpinned by the industry-leading adoption of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation Cluster (CNCF) Cluster API (CAPI) open-source standard, empowering organizations to more easily deploy, manage and scale Kubernetes workloads in Day 2 production environments.

Created to accelerate the journey of enterprises and public sector organizations to production at scale with Kubernetes, D2iQ's latest release eases both solution deployment and management throughout an application's full lifecycle. With a single, centralized strategic point of control for an organization's application infrastructure, DKP 2.0 radically simplifies running applications across distributed, heterogeneous infrastructures whether on-prem, on the cloud, in air-gapped environments, or at the edge.

"DKP 2.0 represents our relentless focus on enabling customers to maximize their digital agility and thrive in fast-changing, highly competitive markets," said Tobi Knaup, CEO and co-founder of D2iQ. "The advancements in 2.0 were built in direct response to the challenges organizations experience in running enterprise-scale Kubernetes. DKP 2.0 automates the once manual-intensive processes required to successfully scale a Kubernetes infrastructure in production, reducing costs and freeing IT resources to focus on more strategic projects."

Key features for DKP 2.0 include:

CNCF CAPI Architecture: DKP 2.0 is architected around the new CNCF technology CAPI. The move to CAPI simplifies declarative infrastructure management using GitOps, automating many of the formerly manual processes required to keep systems running and scaling.

Air-Gapped Cluster Provisioning : With a reduced process, from eight steps to one, organizations can use the command-line interface to quickly and easily provision air-gapped clusters either on-premises or in the cloud with the added ability to create comprehensive Amazon Machine Images for cloud air-gapped deployments. This is critical for organizations in government, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and other highly secure and regulated industries looking for the agility that comes with the cloud, but need to operate in secure environments.

Autoscaling : DKP 2.0 provides customers with a simpler means of taking advantage of the inherent scalability of the cloud-native approach, automating the growth and shrinkage of infrastructure capacity based on the resource needs of the running workloads. This provides uninterrupted application availability and reduces the burden on operators to monitor the system constantly for resource constraints all while reducing costs.

Improved GitOps Support: With DKP 2.0, we are adding FluxCD which is purpose-built for Kubernetes and leverages native Kubernetes capabilities. Adoption of Flux enables GitOps for both applications and infrastructure, supporting canary deployments and A/B rollouts. Flux enables continuous delivery through automatic reconciliation and can even push back to Git with container image updates. Flux works with your Git providers, all major container registries, and all CI workflow providers. It works with all common Kubernetes tooling such as Kustomize, Helm, supports multi-tenancy with RBAC, and policy-driven validation like OPA. Flux supports multiple Git repositories and multi-cluster infrastructure using Cluster API and provides alerting to external systems such as Slack and other messaging systems. This change ensures that the DKP platform continues to use best of breed tools native to the Kubernetes platform and delivers the most comprehensive set of tools for Day 2 operations out of the box.

Existing DKP customers already have access to 2.0 improvements with added features for managing multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and multi-tenant environments in any kind of infrastructure. For more information on DKP 2.0, visit: www.d2iq.com/kubernetes-platform .

About D2iQ

D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London and Hamburg, Germany. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/

