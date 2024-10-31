D2K Traffic Welcomes Jodie Braskich as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D2K Traffic, a leader in traffic management solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Jodie Braskich as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 15, 2024. Braskich brings over 20 years of experience in supply chain, operations, project management, and business development, making her a key addition to D2K Traffic's leadership team during an exciting period of growth and innovation.

D2K Traffic Safety, Inc. names Jodie Braskich as COO. Post this Jodie Braskich, COO of D2K Traffic Safety, Inc.

Braskich joins D2K Traffic following a successful tenure with Davey Resource Group, where she most recently served as Director of Midwestern Operations. In this role, she was instrumental in improving operational efficiencies, driving revenue growth, and delivering high-quality project results. Braskich's deep understanding of field operations, coupled with her strategic leadership style, has made her a standout leader in the industry. She has consistently fostered strong partnerships and successfully led teams to exceed performance targets.

"Jodie's proven expertise in operational leadership and her commitment to building trusted relationships with clients and teams alike will be invaluable as D2K Traffic continues to expand its services and reach new markets," said Kathi Holst, CEO of D2K Traffic. "We are confident that Jodie's vision and leadership will help us continue to deliver industry-leading traffic solutions to communities and businesses nationwide."

Braskich is known for her collaborative approach and belief in empowering her teams to achieve success. Her ability to optimize operational performance and create long-term strategies has yielded sustained improvements in all aspects of project execution. With a strong focus on safety, quality, and performance, she will play a critical role in shaping the future of D2K Traffic's operations.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Braskich enjoys spending time with her family. She and her husband are parents to four sons and avid hockey fans. In her free time, they enjoy outdoor activities, including walking their Bernedoodle.

D2K Traffic looks forward to the leadership and expertise Braskich will bring to the company as it continues its mission to provide innovative traffic solutions that ensure safety and efficiency for communities across the country.

About D2K Traffic

D2K Traffic is a premier provider of traffic management services, offering cutting-edge solutions to improve traffic flow and safety in communities and businesses across the Midwest. Through its commitment to innovation and customer service, D2K Traffic delivers comprehensive traffic solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients.

SOURCE D2K Traffic Safety, Inc.