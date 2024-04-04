D2L Teams Up with Atomic Jolt to Help Make Teaching and Learning Easier

D2L And Atomic Jolt Form Partnership to Aid in Delivering User-friendly Search and Assessment Software

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, has announced a new partnership with Atomic Jolt, a software development company specializing in user-friendly teaching and learning tools, including Atomic Search and Atomic Assessments, that are compatible with Learning Management Systems (LMS) like D2L Brightspace.

"At D2L, our mission is to reach every learner. Through this strategic partnership with Atomic Jolt, we take a significant step forward in achieving that goal by helping make teaching and learning easier and more accessible," said Kenneth Chapman, D2L's VP of Partnerships and Analyst Relations. "Enhancing assessments and helping simplify searching within D2L Brightspace means teachers can get time back and learners can be more prepared for the future—for us, that's a major win."



Atomic Jolt's Atomic Assessments is a versatile tool that can help improve the online assessment process, allowing educators to create, deliver, and evaluate assessments, all from within Brightspace. It includes authentic questions, for tests like the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) nursing exam, and an 85-item practice test, helping learners refine skills through guided improvement. Atomic Jolt's offerings also include Atomic Search, a powerful search engine that can allow educators and learners to search within Brightspace more efficiently. With today's news, Atomic Jolt joins D2L's partner ecosystem and roster of strategic partners and resellers.



"We're thrilled to partner with D2L to help make teaching and learning even more efficient, effective, and engaging," said Joel Duffin, Co-Founder and CEO at Atomic Jolt. "We believe in openness and innovation, and we're excited to share our deep expertise and experience to continue pushing the needle forward."

Atomic Jolt is a leading provider of innovative educational technology with a mission to build and deliver tools that make learning more engaging and effective. Solutions offered include SaaS products dedicated to empowering educators and enhancing the teaching and learning experience, as well as services for custom web and mobile application development, web hosting, and curriculum development. For more information, visit https://www.atomicjolt.com.

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

