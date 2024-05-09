D2UNet Announces Distribution Agreement with Be Broadband Technology Ltd. for Innovative Network Security as a Service (NSaaS) Platform

SYDNEY, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D2UNet, a leading supplier of network equipment and security solutions, today announced a new distribution agreement with Be Broadband Technology Ltd. (BBT.live), a provider of a groundbreaking Network Security as a Service (NSaaS) platform. This strategic partnership will allow D2UNet to offer its customers in Oceanian countries region access to BBT.live's industry-leading NSaaS platform.

Addressing the Evolving Network Landscape

The rapid growth of enterprise cloud services, mobile device proliferation, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) adoption, and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) have significantly increased network complexity. Traditional Wide Area Network (WAN) services and on-premise security appliances struggle to keep pace, leaving businesses vulnerable to unauthorized access and cyberattacks.

BBT.live's NSaaS: A Secure and Simplified Solution

BBT.live's cloud-based NSaaS platform, BeBroadband™ as a Service, is a robust solution that comprehensively addresses these challenges. It eliminates the need for expensive, complex WAN optimization and security appliances, offering a full range of functionalities, including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Security Service Edge (SSE), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), along with UTM (Unified Threat Management) and NGFW (Next Generation Firewall) capabilities.

By unifying security policies across cloud and physical data centers, BeBroadband™ as a Service simplifies operations and creates a secure environment. Businesses can leverage everyday internet access and mobile device connectivity with low latency, regardless of user location.

Key Benefits for Businesses:

Reduced Costs: Eliminate high-cost appliance installation, streamline network management, overcome communication capacity limitations, and avoid outdated software security and sizing issues.

Enhanced Security: Benefit from robust, centrally managed security features that protect against evolving cyber threats.

Benefit from robust, centrally managed security features that protect against evolving cyber threats. Simplified Management: The user-friendly cloud-based platform simplifies network configuration and security policy management.

Scalability and Agility: The platform seamlessly scales to accommodate business growth and adapts to changing security needs.

D2UNet and BBT.live: A Partnership for Network Security Success

"We're delighted to partner with BBT.live to offer their cutting-edge NSaaS solution to our customers in Oceania," said Dineshwar Lal, CEO at D2UNet. "BBT.live's cloud-based platform aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing advanced, cost-effective security solutions. By adding this innovative offering to our portfolio, we empower businesses of all sizes to significantly strengthen their network defenses and achieve an optimal security posture."

"We are thrilled to join forces with D2UNet, a well-respected distributor with a strong presence in the Oceanian countries region," said Erez Zelikovitz, EVP Chief Product and Revenue Officer at BBT.live. "Their extensive network and deep understanding of the IT security landscape will be invaluable in extending our reach and empowering businesses in Oceania to benefit from our innovative NSaaS platform."

This partnership signifies a shared commitment to providing businesses with the tools to combat evolving cyber threats and achieve a more secure digital environment. As part of this partnership, D2UNet has set and secured subscription commitments for BBT.live's NSaaS platform by the end of 2024. This target reflects their confidence plan in the solution's value proposition for businesses across Oceania. It aligns with their overall Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy for rapid market penetration, which is very fast in the NSaaS market.

About D2UNet

D2UNET is a leading network equipment and security solutions supplier headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes. D2UNet is committed to providing its customers with innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to optimize their network performance and security posture. www.d2unet.com.au

About Be Broadband Technology Ltd. (BBT.live)

Be Broadband Technology Ltd. (BBT.live) is a pioneering provider of a cutting-edge Network Security as a Service (NSaaS) platform. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and NJ, USA, BBT.live empowers businesses to configure their network security needs quickly and efficiently through a user-friendly cloud-based platform. BBT.live's solution delivers robust security protection, scalability, and cost-effectiveness for businesses of all sizes. BBTlive.jp

