D3 Bio Appoints Dr. Antoine Yver as Independent Board Member

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D3 Bio, an emerging global biotechnology company that focuses on discovery, development, and registration of innovative cancer drugs, welcomes Antoine Yver, MD. ,MSc. as the new independent board member, effective March 4, 2024.

Dr. Yver has 34 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry with a focus on cancer drug discovery and development. He previously worked as Executive Vice-President and Global Head, R&D Oncology at Daiichi Sankyo and Senior Vice-President, GMed Head Oncology and GMD China lead at AstraZeneca. Dr. Yver's leadership led to the successful development and approval of 15 drugs including break-through medicines of osimertinib, olaparib and fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan.

Dr. Yver will bring invaluable insights and strategic vision to our board and significantly contribute to D3 Bio's mission of advancing breakthroughs in cancer treatment and transforming patient lives across the globe.

Dr. Yver, the new board member of D3 Bio, said "I am deeply honored to join (D3 Bio) and humbled by the opportunity to substantially contribute to making the world better by delivering your important science for the advancement of care of patients with cancer around the world."

Dr. Yver received MD With Honors, Paris Saclay University in 1983 and Master Sciences in Immunology with Honors, Paris VI, France in 1988, and became a French board-certified Pediatrician in 1987. He currently serves as Chaiman of Development at Centessa Pharmaceuticals and as independent director on the board of Sanofi SA. Dr. Yver is also Founder of 'The Blue Bears Special Meals', a non-profit organization dedicated to providing meaningful employment to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Dr. George Chen, Chairman and CEO at D3 Bio, said "I had the privilege of working with Dr. Yver at Astra Zeneca, and today I am honored to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Yver, our new independent board member. Dr. Yver has been a special advisor to D3 Bio since March 2023, provided strategic and scientific advice, and made significant contributions to D3 Bio. In his new role, I am confident Dr. Yver, with his proven track record, expertise in drug development and deal making, and his substantial direct global leadership experience, will play a pivotal role in steering D3 Bio towards growing into an established global biotech company".

About D3 Bio

D3 Bio is a globally orientated, clinical stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery, development, and registration of new medicines in oncology and immunology. At D3 Bio, we fully leverage our clinical insight and biomarker strategy to guide our discovery effort and compound development, aiming to create novel and clinically meaningful new therapies for patients in need.

D3 Bio is funded by globally renowned investors, including Boyu Capital, Matrix Partners China, Sequoia Capital China, Temasek, and WuXi AppTec's Corporate Venture Fund.

