D3 Energy Announces Material Increase in South African Helium and Methane Resource Base

VIRGINIA, South Africa, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D3 Energy Limited (ASX: D3E; OTCQX: DNRGF) today announced a material increase in its helium resource base following independent certification of a Maiden Contingent and Prospective Resource at its ER386 exploration permit in South Africa's Free State Province. The project is located adjacent to the Virginia Gas Project (Renergen).

The certification was undertaken by Sproule ERCE, a globally recognized independent reserves and resources auditor.

The combined 2C Recoverable Helium Resource across ER315, PR016 and ER386 has grown 65% to 35.6 BCF, while the total Prospective 2U Helium Resource has increased 94% to 52.5 BCF, both relative to the ER315 and PR016 standalone figures.

ER386 is contiguous with D3's flagship ER315 permit and is located to the north of D3's initial Production Right Application. It sits within the same Free State helium province that has delivered independently verified helium concentrations of up to 8% at ER315. ER386 covers an area equivalent to 59% of the combined ER315 and PR016 position and forms part of D3's broader 479,409 acre Free State land holding. D3 holds a 100% working interest in ER386.

David Casey, Managing Director and CEO of D3 Energy, commented, "The certification of a maiden Contingent Resource at ER386 is further confirmation of the quality and scale of the helium province within which we operate in the Free State. The combined reserve and resource base across ER315, PR016 and ER386 provides us with one of the world's most significant helium provinces and one that is becoming increasingly important, given its Southern Hemisphere location and the current geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Which we expect will constrain world helium supply for years to come. The full ASX announcement, including resource tables and technical appendices, is available at:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03087586-6A1324491&v=undefined.

D3 Energy is an Australian-listed helium and natural gas exploration company with its primary focus the development of flagship assets, ER315, PR016 and ER386, in South Africa's Free State Province. ER315 and PR016 contain certified reserves and significant contingent and prospective resources, continuing to deliver strong technical results. In addition to its South African operations, the Company also owns highly prospective helium and hydrogen permits in the Arckaringa Basin, in South Australia.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793, [email protected]

Note to media and investors: Casey will be in the United States beginning May 10, visiting New York, Hartford, Boston, South Florida, Atlanta and Texas. If you have an interest in speaking with him while he is here, please contact Beverly Jedynak.

SOURCE D3 Energy