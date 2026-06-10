D3PUBLISHER Announces EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 and EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 for Nintendo Switch 2

Worldwide launch of EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 scheduled for October 8, 2026; EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 planned for release this winter

TOKYO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D3PUBLISHER Inc. today announces that the 3D action shooter EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 for Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled for worldwide release on October 8, 2026, while EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 for Nintendo Switch 2, the full sequel and latest numbered title in the series, is planned for worldwide release this winter.

Announcement Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BV5ueBFgbW4

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5, the action shooter enjoyed by 2 million users worldwide on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 and PC, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Players will be able to experience the overwhelming tension of colossal enemies closing in, along with the exhilarating feeling of taking down massive waves of foes.

The EARTH DEFENSE FORCE series began in 2003 as one title in the SIMPLE2000 Series. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 refreshes the world setting and begins a new story, making it accessible for new recruits as well as long-time EDF soldiers.

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6, the complete sequel to EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 and the latest numbered entry in the series, is also planned for release on Nintendo Switch 2 this winter. Further details will be announced at a later date.

For additional information, please visit the official website and follow D3PUBLISHER Inc. on X and YouTube to keep up with upcoming content and news.

New Features in the Nintendo Switch 2 Version:

Local wireless play : In addition to online cooperative play for up to 4 players, local wireless play is newly supported for the Nintendo Switch 2 version. Players can bring their Nintendo Switch 2 systems together with friends and family to enjoy cooperative battles for up to 4 players.

: In addition to online cooperative play for up to 4 players, local wireless play is newly supported for the Nintendo Switch 2 version. Players can bring their Nintendo Switch 2 systems together with friends and family to enjoy cooperative battles for up to 4 players. Two-player split-screen play: Split-screen play for 2 players is planned for TV Mode only.

* For online communication and local wireless play, each player requires a Nintendo Switch 2 system and a copy of the game.

Target Audience:

Fans of action shooters seeking large-scale battles against overwhelming enemy forces

Existing EARTH DEFENSE FORCE players looking to experience the series on Nintendo Switch 2

New players interested in joining from a refreshed story setting in EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5

Players who enjoy cooperative gameplay with friends, family, or online squads

Nintendo Switch 2 owners seeking local wireless and split-screen action gameplay

Product Information:

Title : EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 for Nintendo Switch 2

: EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 for Nintendo Switch 2 Platform : Nintendo Switch 2

: Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date : October 8, 2026, scheduled for worldwide release

: October 8, 2026, scheduled for worldwide release Supported Languages : Japanese, English; each supported language include voice audio

: Japanese, English; each supported language include voice audio Genre : 3D action shooter

: 3D action shooter Number of Players : 1 player; online and local wireless play support 1 to 4 players

: 1 player; online and local wireless play support 1 to 4 players Copyright : ©2026 SANDLOT ©2026 D3PUBLISHER

: ©2026 SANDLOT ©2026 D3PUBLISHER Development : SANDLOT Co., Ltd.

: SANDLOT Co., Ltd. Nintendo Switch 2 Porting : Yuke's Co., Ltd.

: Yuke's Co., Ltd. Publisher: D3PUBLISHER Inc.

Title : EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 for Nintendo Switch 2

: EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 for Nintendo Switch 2 Platform : Nintendo Switch 2

: Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date : Scheduled for worldwide release this winter

: Scheduled for worldwide release this winter Supported Languages : Japanese, English; each supported language include voice audio

: Japanese, English; each supported language include voice audio Genre : 3D action shooter

: 3D action shooter Number of Players : 1 player; online and local wireless play support 1 to 4 players

: 1 player; online and local wireless play support 1 to 4 players Copyright : ©SANDLOT ©D3PUBLISHER

: ©SANDLOT ©D3PUBLISHER Development : SANDLOT Co., Ltd.

: SANDLOT Co., Ltd. Nintendo Switch 2 Porting : Yuke's Co., Ltd.

: Yuke's Co., Ltd. Publisher: D3PUBLISHER Inc.

Editor's Note:

Press Kit: Dropbox

Watch the Announcement Trailer on YouTube

About D3PUBLISHER, Inc.

D3PUBLISHER, a member of BANDAI NAMCO group, is a Japanese video game publisher. Established in 1992, the company has published console and mobile/online games from some of the industry's most beloved franchises and series, including EARTH DEFENSE FORCE, Onechanbara, the Simple series, and more. For more information, visit https://www.d3p.co.jp/en/company/.

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

SOURCE D3PUBLISHER Inc.