DAA Statement on Google Decision to Maintain Ad Cookies in Chrome

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lou Mastria, CEO and President of the Digital Advertising Alliance, which runs the ad industry's YourAdChoices program, released the following statement on Google's announcement that it plans to maintain the use of cookies for advertising in its Chrome browser.

"Google's announcement that it will continue its use and support of cookie technology on its Chrome browser firmly validates the DAA's decision to deploy a new WebChoices 2.0 tool that supports opt-outs across both cookies and emerging technologies, such as probabilistic IDs, IP-based targeting, and hashed emails or phone numbers.

Since the cookie isn't crumbling, the DAA's next-generation choice tool will ensure Americans continue to have one-click access to information and choices about interest-based ads, regardless of the technologies involved.

By focusing on a 'cookies and beyond' approach, the DAA has ensured that brands, publishers, agencies, and ad tech providers can use the current and future technologies that work best for them and their customers."

