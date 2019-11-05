Daasity Completes First Round of Funding with $2.3 Million

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daasity, an end-to-end data analytics solution provider for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, has successfully raised $2.3M in its first round of funding. Daasity is the first company to design a proprietary platform that addresses the critical steps of data extraction, transformation, and analysis to give end users access to business data and metrics. The platform gives companies the capability to use data more strategically, make data-informed decisions and ultimately grow their businesses without hiring technical staff.

Daasity's debut funding was oversubscribed and led by Okapi Venture Capital. Serra Ventures, Cove Fund II, 1855 Capital, and Mooring Ventures LLC also participated in the round.

Daasity's "D2C Analytics Suite" ingests, re-structures and transforms data automatically, without the need for hiring costly staff. It provides a holistic view across all key business areas and unlocks valuable insights, saving brands both time and money.

The 12 standard dashboards that come with the D2C Suite give immediate access to metrics around business health, omnichannel measurement, marketing efficacy, customers, product/inventory management, and more. All without the need to hire analysts to build queries and reports.

After ingesting, transforming and organizing additional data from platforms like Shopify, Amazon and Facebook, it unifies and pushes all the combined data to a visualization tool that answers the most important business questions in the moment.

"Data is one of the most important assets a company has. Yet effectively using it, ensuring its cleanliness and trusting its accuracy is a challenge for many companies," said Dan LeBlanc, Daasity CEO and Co-Founder. "Our philosophy is that having access to comprehensive data shouldn't cost six figures and take months for implementation."

As a young start-up, Daasity has already made significant strides and generated notable revenue. The company is quickly becoming known as the go-to solution in the Shopify Plus community. Forty top DTC brands across the U.S. are using the solution to accelerate their revenue growth, including Kopari, BioClarity, MVMT Watches, Parachute Home, and Rothy's.

"The Daasity platform has helped fuel our 100 percent-plus year-over-year growth," said Jameson Slattery, Operating Partner at Kopari, a Daasity client. "Insights from the Daasity platform have highlighted key levers and programs in our business that drive the most profitable growth."

"We've backed Daasity because no other company has developed a platform that gives retailers cutting-edge access to data and a single source of truth for confident, strategic decision-making," said Jeff Bocan, Partner at Okapi Venture Capital. "The demand for this kind of comprehensive data is enormous, and Daasity is positioned for accelerated growth as the company launches additional predictive analytics products in 2020."

Daasity is located in the premiere tech startup incubator of EvoNexus in San Diego. For more information or a demo, visit www.Daasity.com.

About Daasity

Daasity is transforming the way companies access and use their data. It is the first and only company to design a proprietary platform specifically for the direct-to-consumer industry that makes business-critical data accessible and usable for strategic decision-making. The company's mission is to make business-critical data accessible for all DTC brands. Visit www.Daasity.com or LinkedIn.

