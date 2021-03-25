Daasity, The Leading Analytics Platform for Direct-To-Consumer Brands, Announces Multi-Million Dollar Seed Fundraise

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daasity , the premiere analytics and data platform that empowers direct-to-consumer and omni-channel brands to understand and leverage their data, announced today the completion of their $3.4m seed round. VMG Catalyst is leading the round, along with new participation from Centre Partners and a group of e-commerce founders and operators. These new supporters of Daasity join the impressive list of existing investors including Exeter Capital , 1855 Capital , Mooring Ventures , Okapi Venture Capital , and Serra Ventures . This new injection of capital will be used to expand the Daasity team, further develop the platform and product, and increase marketing efforts.

"We've seen first-hand how difficult it is for merchants to be truly data-driven when selling across multiple channels and using various SaaS platforms," says Brooke Kiley, Partner at VMG Catalyst. "Daasity enables merchants, both large and small, to quickly take ownership of their data in a cost-effective way. This is increasingly vital for brands as e-commerce continues to grow but also becomes more competitive. We are excited to partner with Dan and the entire Daasity team. We believe their extensive experience in e-commerce analytics will enable them to emerge as a leader in commerce enablement."

Daasity, which launched in 2017 by Dan LeBlanc, Sean Corson and Chris Shimojima, provides easy-to-use prebuilt dashboards based on industry best practices, providing critical insights for inventory management, omnichannel measurement, marketing efficacy, customer segmentation and cohort analysis and more. Connecting with all the top DTC-specific SaaS platforms, Daasity drives unparalleled strategic outcomes, truly revolutionizing how brands leverage data. "This last year has really accelerated the shift towards e-commerce, and brands, whether digitally native or going online for the first time, are being pushed to be data-driven with the need to respond quicker than ever," says Dan LeBlanc, Daasity Co-Founder and CEO. "I have long-admired VMG's approach to the brands they partner with and the approach they take as strategic partners; they not only understand the challenges our customers face, but understand first-hand how Daasity can help. Paired with the investment and support from our other partners, I am extremely excited and bullish about the future."

Some of today's fastest growing and well-established brands rely on Daasity for insightful analytics to improve their performance. "Daasity is a great partner who has enabled us to move quickly to access and build upon our customer and marketing analytics as we have continued to grow," says Jamie Fontana, Senior Director of e-commerce at Vuori. "They are very knowledgeable of the e-commerce and marketing landscape and have been a great resource for our team."

About Daasity:

Daasity Inc. (Daasity) is one of the fastest growing consumer omni-channel analytics platform brands in the United States enabling merchants of all sizes to centralize, visualize and analyze their data. Daasity has built custom integrations with today's leading technology platforms exclusively for merchants and retailers. In just a few clicks, merchants can easily gain access to their performance in fully customizable, pre-built dashboards to determine how to grow their business. Founded in 2017, Daasity products are engineered to provide merchants with analytics that have traditionally been restricted to data science teams at enterprise companies. Daasity is committed to helping brands grow faster with better insights by providing 50+ integrations, 130+ pre-built reports, and the power to customize their dashboards to suit unique business needs. As of March 2021, Daasity powers the data and analytics for 1,400+ eCommerce stores worldwide. Visit www.daasity.com and follow @daasity and #daasity on Linkedin and Twitter.

About VMG Partners:

VMG Catalyst is a new $250 million venture fund dedicated to early stage tech-enabled consumer products, services, applications and marketplaces as well as the infrastructure and technology stack that enable these businesses. VMG Catalyst provides Seed, Series A and Series B capital along with consumer subject matter expertise to support high growth companies within this space. Over the past fifteen years, through its VMG Growth fund, VMG Partners has established itself as a trusted partner to founders and co-investors with a history of growing and preparing brands for successful exits. VMG Catalyst utilizes VMG's expertise, access and broad ecosystem to bring a consumer and brand-first mentality to a new generation of tech-enabled companies. For more information about VMG please visit www.vmgpartners.com .

